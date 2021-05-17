Here’s why the Yankees need even more Kyle Higashioka despite Gary Sanchez’s mini surge | Analysis

One of the Zoom interview topics on Sunday after the Yankees blew a 4-0 lead and were skunked 10-6 by the terrible Baltimore Orioles was the silver lining. Maybe we should call it a bronze or pewter liner because it’s not like Gary Sanchez, Aaron Judge is called. But give credit to the man, his seemingly eternal piece horribly hitting has suddenly turned lukewarm.

Through good times and bad, no one has ever questioned Sanchez’s strength, and his 435-foot, first-inning blast deep into the left field seats at Oriole Park on Sunday was a reminder that he can still hit the ball a country mile when he fouls. pitches. On Saturday-evening, he also put a good swing on a ball that would have been in the seats if Orioles left-fielder Ryan McKenna didn’t reach over the wall to turn a potential homer into an out.

Going back to the start of this three-city road trip that still has this week’s stop in Texas to go, Sanchez hits a .263 clip with two homers and five RBI in five games.

Good for Gary. But here’s the thing: As Aaron Boone gushed about his catchers’ resurgence after this wicked loss to the Yankees, you’d think Sanchez was reincarnated into his self from 2016 last week.

Not even close. Sanchez went 1-for-4 on Sunday, 0-for-4 the night before. For the season, he is still drowning below the Mendoza line, his personal living quarters for two years, averaging .193.

I feel like he’s in the best place in many ways now that he’s been in a long, long time, Boone said.

Sanchez agreed. Absolutely, he said. I’ve worked really hard on it, and the adjustments I’ve made make me feel really good now. Absolutely, I’m getting the kind of results I’ve always expected.

This one are the results that Sanchez always expected? Talk about lowering expectations … As Charlie Brown would say, a lot of grief! But, okay, progress is progress, and Sanchez calming down his high leg kick and lowering his hands keeps him hitting less and getting a few more hits lately.

All this time, however, the main part of the Sanchez game can still be poisonous. Behind the plate when Sanchez is in that funky-looking stance with one knee down, his blocking is no longer awful, but the Yankees are still a much better team when Kyle Higashioka is catching.

It is not Sanchez’s fault that Yankees-pitchers were fired for 10 runs on Sunday, but he was the catcher there who called and made the pitches.

With a score of 5-5 on Sunday, the Orioles batted with a runner on second base and two behind in the fourth at bat when Yankees-reliever Michael King Trey Mancini started with a sinker. The throw hit the bottom of the strike zone, but was called a ball because Sanchez snatched it with a downward motion that left his glove near the dirt. If Sanchez King hadn’t taken a hit there, the at bat might have turned out differently and Mancini wouldn’t cut a 2-2 pitch to the right for a tie-breaking double that put the Orioles on top for good.

By the end of the day, two major Yankees catcher stat lines had swum more in favor of Higashiokas

– The Yankees are 12-3 with Higashioka starting at catcher, 10-15 when Sanchez starts.

– The Yankees staff ERA is 2.10 when Higashioka catches and more than double 4.23 when Sanchez is behind the plate.

Higashioka, of course, benefits from catching Gerrit Cole, but it’s on merit. Coles’ four worst starts last season were all with a catch by Sanchez. His worst start this year was opening day, the only one that Sanchez caught.

Basically, the Yankees pitch better and win more with a catch from Higashioka. Everyone seems to get that, except Boone, who continues to give Sanchez chance after chance to recapture his 2016-18 star form.

It had been three weeks since Boone announced during a pre-game interview on April 27 that Higashioka would be playing more, and it did initially. The Yanks were 9-13 at the time. Since then, they are on a 13-5 run that holds their record at 22-18, putting them just two games behind first-place Boston in the AL East.

But Boone returned lately with Sanchez catching two of the three games of three series in a row and Higashioka now only catching Cole and Corey Klubers starting. It looks like the Yanks are making their catchy decisions based on offense, as Sanchez’s recent improvement coincided with Higashioka’s collapse, which makes no sense. Higashiokas overall numbers .196 with five homers and eight RBI are about the same as Sanchezs, but we all know the game calling and receiving are a lot better.

It’s crazy, but Sanchez was the Yankees’ biggest problem when he stank in all stages last season and early this year and now that he showed some improvement he’s still a big deal as Boone refuses to commit to his best catcher .

