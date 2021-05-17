Griffin Millspaugh, Jackson Doubles Wins Sectional Tennis Titles

JACKSON TWP.One of the top young golfers in the state, Blake Hood tried his hand at tennis and got pretty good at it too.

Five years ago, when he was five feet tall and weighed 98 pounds, he picked up a racket that looked just as big as it was. He’s grown a ton. Ajunior at Alliance High School, he ended up in the Division I boys’ sectional final on Saturday, winning the first set before undefeated Louisville senior Griffin Millspaugh retired in singles.

Hood grew up in a sports house. His grandfather was a right-hand man of Lee Tressel in the Baldwin-Wallace football program. The Tressels and Hoods lived two houses separately in Berea.

Blake’s father, Lee Hood, is named after Lee Tressel.

“Jim (Lee Tressel’s son) was a little older than me,” said Lee Hood. ‘We got to know each other very well. I really looked up to Jim. ‘

Lee Hood played basketball and tennis in college (Ohio Northern) and finished 20 years as the chief men’s basketball coach at Mount Union.

Now he teaches at Alliance High School and is the main boys’ tennis coach, in addition to being a Skyland Pines golf buddy for his son.

Blake was a precocious golfer who grew up playing other sports. He gave up basketball after high school to free up his winters.

“He started playing tennis,” said Lee Hood. “It was clear from the start that he could play quite well. It was a matter of how good he wanted to be, how much he wanted to put in.”

Alliance and Louisville are neighbors, but Hood never faced Millspaugh in singles until Saturday.

Millspaugh, also a soccer player, came to realize that tennis is his favorite sport.

He was the No. 2 singles player at St. Thomas Aquinas as a freshman. He was the No. 3 singles man in Louisville as a sophomore on a strong team with Ryan Pukys and Nick Eneix in the top two. There was no high school tennis when he was a junior due to COVID-19.

This year he cannot be stopped. Millspaugh is 22-0 after taking Hood’s best shot and advancing to a 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 win.

“We were going to compete during the season, but our game got rained out,” said Millspaugh. “We faced each other in the doubles by invitation, and that was a good game. It was good to have him play in the singles. He’s really good.”

Millspaugh was a little better. He is a controlled, complete player who makes few casual mistakes.

His start in the sport can be traced back to a family home vacation on Hilton Head Island. His mother, who was a competition runner at East Canton High School, sent him to tennis lessons when he was 10.

He began his tennis career in high school at Aquinas and then moved to Louisville, where the program was managed by two of the long-running tennis coach acts in the county’s history, first by Greg Parrish and in the last few decades by Rod Hall.

Millspaugh displayed a calm courtship that evolved with experience.

“I have conversations with myself throughout the game,” he said. ‘There have been times when I wanted to smash my racket, but you don’t want that. Rackets are expensive. ‘

Millspaugh attends John Carroll University, where he studies business with a view to pursuing his mother in the insurance business. He researches tennis with John Carroll.

Meanwhile, Jackson arrived as the 2021 gold standard in the province, finishing with his top players finishing it in the doubles championship.

The first-seeded duo of Alvin Altman-Ryan Kelley outlasted their teammates Arjun Krishnamurthi and Lucas Immel 6-4, 6-2.

Altman and Kelley had not lost a set in three games prior to the competitive battle against their teammates.

“They play against each other all the time, so it was not uncommon for them to be on the field together,” said Jackson head coach Louie Thomas.

Jackson’s lineup stemmed from Thomas’s policy of letting his most successful singles player (in this case, Altman) decide whether to play singles or doubles in the tournament.

Jackson’s Denil Joseph lost to Hood in the singles semifinals. The Federal League players know Millspaugh and Hood well. Millspaugh regularly hits with Jackson’s players. Hood meets the Hoover players, two of whom, John Roshak and Colin Fitzgerald, progressed to the district tournament as a doubles team.

The Jackson coach, Thomas, gave the Louisville singles champion his right.

“Griffin’s hands are incredible,” said Thomas. “He’s one of the brightest kids in Stark County.”

