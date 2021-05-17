Boston Bruins Notebook: Washington Capitals Get Healthier, But Game 2 Goalkeeper Was Doubt

Already ahead of 1-0, the Washington Capitals are getting healthier and putting extra pressure on the Bruins to win Game 2 Monday night.

Forward Evgeny Kuznetsov and goalkeeper Ilya Samsonov are both not on the NHL’s list of COVID-19 protocols, making it possible that both may return soon.

We’re going to evaluate and see where they are, Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said at his media conference call Sunday. I don’t have timetables. They were off for two weeks. They’re pushing for nearly two weeks, with regards to being on the ice and exercising and conditioning. We are going to evaluate them in the coming days and try to read where they are.

Samsonov’s availability is especially notable as Vitek Vanecek, the starting goalkeeper on Saturday, sustained a lower body injury in Game 1 and is listed as daily.

I’m not sure. I’m not sure if it’s a short day or a longer day, Laviolette said.

Samsonov was 13-4-1 during the regular season with a 2.69 GAA. Laviolette wouldn’t shut him out or commit to him before Monday.

I have a goalkeeper who has just come back, is on the ice for the first time today, the Capitals coach said. Went to evaluate and see where he is.

Craig Anderson, who was pushed into action on Saturday, is still the likely starter.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said his team takes a one-size-fits-all approach.

I don’t know who will play for them tomorrow night, he said. But if you make it hard for a goalkeeper to see the puck at the end of the day, they’ll have a hard time controlling their rebounds and offensive things could happen for you.

LAUZON’S STATUS UNCERTAIN Boston defender Jeremy Lauzon did not practice Sunday after being hit in the knee with the puck Saturday. Cassidy said the team would see how he reacted overnight.

He had a maintenance day today. He was hit with a puck. Well, look where he is tomorrow, Cassidy said. (Connor) Clifton and (Jarred) Tinordi skated in place today. We have some options if he can’t go.

The rest of the line-up is expected to remain the same.

I don’t see any (changes) in advance. We’ll stick to what we have and make some adjustments, Cassidy said. As series progresses, teams usually get better. I expect that will be the case with us. It would be necessary to beat this team, especially in their building.

TICKET QUESTION There was already strong demand for Game 3 tickets at TD Garden in the secondary market from Sunday evening at 8pm. The cheapest tickets on both StubHub and Vivid Seats were around $ 180 per seat, with the buyer having to buy four. It jumped to at least $ 230 for anyone who bought just two.

The best box seats charged at least $ 450 and most over $ 500.

TREND SETTING The Bruins-Capitals overtime game seemed to set the trend for the NHL’s post-season. Three of Sunday’s four games went into extra innings and the fourth was decided when Tampa Bay beat Florida on a goal with less than two minutes to go.

