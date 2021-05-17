Sports
Boston Bruins Notebook: Washington Capitals Get Healthier, But Game 2 Goalkeeper Was Doubt
Already ahead of 1-0, the Washington Capitals are getting healthier and putting extra pressure on the Bruins to win Game 2 Monday night.
Forward Evgeny Kuznetsov and goalkeeper Ilya Samsonov are both not on the NHL’s list of COVID-19 protocols, making it possible that both may return soon.
We’re going to evaluate and see where they are, Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said at his media conference call Sunday. I don’t have timetables. They were off for two weeks. They’re pushing for nearly two weeks, with regards to being on the ice and exercising and conditioning. We are going to evaluate them in the coming days and try to read where they are.
Samsonov’s availability is especially notable as Vitek Vanecek, the starting goalkeeper on Saturday, sustained a lower body injury in Game 1 and is listed as daily.
I’m not sure. I’m not sure if it’s a short day or a longer day, Laviolette said.
Samsonov was 13-4-1 during the regular season with a 2.69 GAA. Laviolette wouldn’t shut him out or commit to him before Monday.
I have a goalkeeper who has just come back, is on the ice for the first time today, the Capitals coach said. Went to evaluate and see where he is.
Craig Anderson, who was pushed into action on Saturday, is still the likely starter.
Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said his team takes a one-size-fits-all approach.
I don’t know who will play for them tomorrow night, he said. But if you make it hard for a goalkeeper to see the puck at the end of the day, they’ll have a hard time controlling their rebounds and offensive things could happen for you.
LAUZON’S STATUS UNCERTAIN Boston defender Jeremy Lauzon did not practice Sunday after being hit in the knee with the puck Saturday. Cassidy said the team would see how he reacted overnight.
He had a maintenance day today. He was hit with a puck. Well, look where he is tomorrow, Cassidy said. (Connor) Clifton and (Jarred) Tinordi skated in place today. We have some options if he can’t go.
The rest of the line-up is expected to remain the same.
I don’t see any (changes) in advance. We’ll stick to what we have and make some adjustments, Cassidy said. As series progresses, teams usually get better. I expect that will be the case with us. It would be necessary to beat this team, especially in their building.
TICKET QUESTION There was already strong demand for Game 3 tickets at TD Garden in the secondary market from Sunday evening at 8pm. The cheapest tickets on both StubHub and Vivid Seats were around $ 180 per seat, with the buyer having to buy four. It jumped to at least $ 230 for anyone who bought just two.
The best box seats charged at least $ 450 and most over $ 500.
- See also: Buy up Bruins playoff tickets Lively seats, TicketNetwork, StubHub, TicketMaster
TREND SETTING The Bruins-Capitals overtime game seemed to set the trend for the NHL’s post-season. Three of Sunday’s four games went into extra innings and the fourth was decided when Tampa Bay beat Florida on a goal with less than two minutes to go.
Related content:
Bruins Notebook: Tuukka Rask cryptically answers the question of whether he wants to continue playing after this season
The Washington Capitals lead the Boston Bruins, 3-2 in overtime to take the 1-0 series lead
Boston Bruins notebook: Brad Marchand eager to start the playoffs: I was nervous when I woke up this morning, almost dizzy
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]