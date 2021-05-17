Cricket club hosts Indian investigators in Beersheba





The decades-long conflict between Israel and Palestine has risen from its shallow grave over the past week as both sides are now engaged in combat, casually firing missiles into each other’s territory. Many civilians in Israel and Palestine have been forced to hide in shelters due to the growing threat of being killed by missiles fired by both sides. But amid all the grim images that have come out of the fragile region in recent days, one piece of information stands out, given the potential it has to spread optimism and hope. According to news agency PTI, a cricket club in Israel has reached out to help Indian researchers working at Den-Gurion University, who were unable to find a suitable hiding place during the ongoing battle. According to the report, a cricket club in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba offered its two-story building to the Indian researchers so they could use it as a shelter during a missile strike. There is an underground shelter in the building, which the cricket club also opened to the locals so that they could also find safe shelter if they were attacked from the other side. Some of the Indian researchers also play for the cricket club and are part of our family. But we mentioned that anyone looking for a safe shelter is welcome to use our facility. Several Indian researchers, both boys and girls, have stayed with us over the past week and we have tried to make it as easy as possible by offering them every possible help. Some of them are not fully aware of the safety regulations, and I and my colleagues have tried to make them aware of all the precautions that need to be taken to protect them, PTI quoted Naor Gudker, the cricket club president. Israeli-Palestinian conflict Earlier last month, Israel saw a slew of planned protests after locals took to the streets to demand more Jewish settlements in East Jerusalem. The same matter has also been referred to Israeli courts and the case is currently under judicial review. During the protests, flags of Hamas’ (also known as the Movement of the Islamic Republic), a Palestinian Sunni Islamic fundamentalist and nationalist organization, were hoisted inside the Al Aqsa Mosque, turning the religious site into a political one. It is imperative to note that the Al Aqsa Mosque is the third most sacred place after Mecca and Medina for people of the Islam faith. Minor skirmishes followed incidents in which Hamas flags were waved inside the mosque and this led to Israeli authorities taking advantage of the opportunity to storm and evacuate the area, with the alleged use of excessive force. Palestinians continued to retaliate with their resources and abilities and it was reported by local media that they had thrown stones and used the mosque as a shelter and hideout, believing that Israeli security forces would not enter the building. Over the weekend, Israel and Palestine fought undeclared work, fired missiles and attacked key strategic locations on each other’s territories. Meanwhile, the death toll in Gaza City has moved closer to 200 on Sunday. Air strikes between Israel and Gaza have killed 42 Palestinians, injured several others and razed at least three residential buildings. At least 192 people, including 58 children and 34 women, have been murdered in the Gaza Strip, according to official figures from both governments, while Israel has reported 10 deaths, including 2 children. (Image credit: AP / Unsplash)









