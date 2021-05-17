Opportunities, choices and predictions for women at the French Open for 2021: international tennis expert fades Aryna Sabalenka





The 2021 French Open Women’s Bracket appears to be wide open, with little distinction among the game’s top 10 competitors. Among those expected to be in the mix is ​​Ashleigh Barty, the 2019 French Open champion. She has finished at number 1 in the world for the past two years and has 11 wins in her career tournaments. Can you trust her with your French Open 2021 bets? William Hill Sportsbook lists three players, Barty, Iga Swiatek and Simona Halep, as the favorites at +500. Swiatek was last year’s French Open champion and has two career titles. The match starts on Monday May 24 from Paris. Halep has 22 wins in her career with two grand slam wins in her career, including the 2018 French Open. Before making any French Open choices or predictions for 2021, Check out SportsLine’s Gavin Mair’s expert tennis choices and analysis. A renowned women’s tennis handicapper, he kind of hit a double every day at the last French Open. Mair chose Iga Swiatek to win (-163) and win in straight sets (+140), and he was right on both counts. He also called unseeded Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) who won the 2017 French Open, Naomi Osaka (32-1) who won the 2018 US Open and Bianca Andreescu (20-1) who won the 2019 US Open. Anyone who has followed him is way up. Now Mair has taken a closer look at the latest French Open odds 2021 and released his coveted best bets to win it all. He shares all of his choices and analysis on SportsLine. Top predictions for women at the French Open for 2021 A shocker: Mair fades out one of the favorites, Aryna Sabalenka (+700), until she can harness her power. Mair sees Sabalenka’s time coming, but Paris will not be where she breaks through. Later in the year, he leaves the door for her. Sabalenka has 10 singles titles in her career, but has not made it to any of her fourth-round grand slam appearances. Her best grand slam performance was earlier this year when she reached the fourth round of the Australian Open. She does have two Grand Slam doubles championships, including the 2021 Australian Open, with partner Elise Mertens. “Of course new names could emerge like Aryna Sabalenka if she can find a way to take control of her substantial firepower, but I think there will be a better chance for her to break through at Wimbledon at the end of June,” said Mair. to SportsLine. . Mair sees better values ​​on the board and he won’t include Sabalenka in any of his French Open picks for 2021. How to choose the French Open for 2021 for women Mair has pinned his best bets, and they include a long shot that would yield huge winnings. It is especially high on a monumental long shot that is ‘worth considering’. You have to Check out his picks and analysis before considering French Open betting on 2021. So who will win the French Open 2021? And what long shots could take the crown? Visit SportsLine now to see Gavin Mair’s bets on the French Open 2021, all from the tennis expert who has named long shot winners of three Grand Slam women’s titles since 2017.







