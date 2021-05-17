Newsday’s All-Long Island Hockey Team Spring 2021

Newsday Player of the Year: Sarah Killcommons, Garden City, D / M, Sr.

The reigning Newsday Nassau Player of the Year led the province with 37 points, finishing level with Locust Valleys Jenna Halpin for tops in Nassau with 16 assists. She collected a point in 16 of the 17 games and was an integral part of the Garden City defense that allowed only seven goals throughout the year.

“She proved she could play anywhere on the field and performed exceptionally well in every position she was in,” said Garden City freshman coach Lauren Lavelle. From center back to center forward, from defensive corner unit to attacking corner unit, to our top 1v1 player and stroker. She’s done it all. ”

The four-year-old varsity starter and two-year captain had a goal and two assists in Garden City’s victory over Massapequa in the Nassau Class B title game.

“As the years have passed, I have become more and more confident about my abilities,” said Killcommons. “I put in the effort and the work, but I also had great coaches who helped me grow as a player.”

Playing during a pandemic with a shortened season and a new coaching staff may seem like a challenge to some, but Killcommons took it all on.

“Sarah didn’t miss a beat,” Lavelle said. “She acted not only as captain, but really as my second assistant. She was my go-to in making decisions, and her confidence and assertiveness grew every day.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Newsday’s weekly newsletter takes you on the field and into the Long Island high school sports world. By clicking Sign Up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ava Balacek, Manhasset, F, Sr.

The John Hopkins University commitment was at the center of the offense on Manhassets Long Island’s Class B championship team. She assisted Lily Klimuszkos’ winning goal in the Nassau Class B Final, which earned Manhasset his first league title since 2012.

Sophia Bica, Northport, M, Jr.

Bica scored the winning goal in the third quarter of the Long Island Class A Championship Game to propel the Tigers to their first title in program history. She also counted the tying goal in Northports’ 2-1 win over Ward Melville in the Suffolk Class A final. The junior ended the season with 15 goals and 11 assists.

Heather Canavan, Bayport-Blue Point, M / F, Sr.

The Central Michigan commitment led Suffolk with 27 goals and 38 points. Canavan has scored five goals on three separate occasions this season, scoring a point in 12 of 16 games.

Elizabeth Gresalfi, Locust Valley, F, Jr.

Gresalfi came fourth in Nassau with 15 goals and 10 assists. She scored twice in the Nassau Class B semi-finals to help Locust Valley secure a spot in the provincial final. The junior scored four goals in the third game of the season at Locust Valleys against eventual 2021 Long Island Class C champion, Carle Place.

Jenna Halpin, Locust Valley, M, Sr.

Halpin came second in Nassau with 35 points, scoring three goals in Locust Valleys Nassau Class B semi-final win over Friends Academy. She was linked with Garden Citys Sarah Killcommons for the most assists (16) on Long Island.

Amanda Lee, Ward Melville, M, Sr.

Lee led a powerful attack from Ward Melville with 11 goals and 14 assists. She scored a point in 13 of the 17 games and had a goal and an assist in the Patriots’ victory over Smithtown East in the semi-final of Suffolk Class A.

Carolena Purpura, Harborfields, D / M, Sr.

The Cortland commitment was part of a Harborfields defense that allowed just four goals in 14 games. Purpura was an integral player in both offensive and defensive corners for the Tornados, who finished with a record of 13-1.

Jaedyn Scarlatos, Ward Melville, F, Soph.

Scarlatos has a knack for the goal, finishing third in Suffolk with 19 goals, an improvement from 15 in her first season. Her most impressive performance came on March 22 when she scored three goals and two assists in a win over Sachem East, the defending Long Island Class A champion.

Emily Stoessel, Miller Place, M / D, Jr.

She returned in a big way after missing her second season with a knee injury. Stoessel finished the year tied with Ward Melvilles Jaedyn Scarlatos for third place in the province with 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists). Her exceptional midfield play helped Miller Place take the Suffolk Class B title.

Coach of the Year: Gina Walling, Northport

Walling led the Tigers to their first Long Island Class A title in program history with a 1-0 win over Garden City, the defending champions of Long Island Class B. Northport finished with a 16-1 record, beating his opponents with 63-4.

All-Long Island second team

Dani Brady, Smithtown East, D, Sr.

Jenika Cuocco, Rocky Point, GK, Sr.

Lacey Downey, West Babylon, F, Soph.

Emma Flynn, Harborfields, M / F, Jr.

Lizanne Griffith, Garden City, M, Sr.

Kayla Hassett, Massapequa, M / F, Sr.

Angelina Longo, Northport, D, Jr.

Lauren Lucas, Sachem East, M, Jr.

Megan Mattfeld, Bay Shore, M, Sr.

Olivia McKenna, Northport, M, Soph.

Alexandra Nagy, Carle Place, M, Sr.

Sydney Pappas, Garden City, D, Sr.

Bridget Rosenfeld, Massapequa, M / D, Sr.

Olivia Valenti, Manhasset, D, Sr.

Morgan Zimmerman, Sachem East, D, Sr.