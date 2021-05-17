The Chief of Sport England welcomes the relaxation of the COVID-19 restrictions for indoor sports





Sport England CEO Tim Hollingsworth has hailed the country’s latest relaxation of restrictions as a “giant step towards recovery” as more sports are allowed to resume. All indoor activities can be resumed from today – a major boost to sports such as netball, basketball, table tennis and badminton, which have been hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions. Sport England also praised the return of group classes that it says are welcome news for women, who make up 80 percent of the participants. England was forced into a third nationwide lockdown in early January to curb rising coronavirus numbers. Restrictions have been gradually lifted and England has entered the third phase of its four-step plan with no lockdown. “Today we are taking another giant step on the road to recovery and I am delighted to see those indoor sports that have been so badly affected by closures and restrictions get back on track,” said Hollingworth. “Our own data shows us how challenging it has been for people to exercise and be active over the past year and while significant challenges remain for certain audiences and activities, the fact is that so many more opportunities are now available thanks to easing restrictions are very welcome. “ People in England are allowed to play sports indoors after restrictions were loosened today on Getty Images Sport England said it has been working with partners in recent months to promote the return of activity through a range of campaigns and communication tools. However, the government agency admitted that “major challenges” still need to be overcome to help restore activity levels to pre-pandemic levels. Earlier this month, Sport England invested 20 million ($ 28.2 million / 23.2 million) in its Tackling Inequalities Fund, which aims to address inequalities in access to sports and physical activities. “Certainly some audiences find it more difficult than others to be active and our understanding confirms this,” added Hollingworth. “Many will need significantly more support than ever before, and we are now making decisions to ensure that these numbers do not slide further – for example, by adding 20 million additional investments to our Tackling Inequalities Fund, which focuses on specific audiences to encourage them and enable them to return to activity. “We also know that the facilities are under pressure, particularly government-owned leisure time managers who are under tremendous financial pressure and have continued to work with the government to provide support as they are absolutely vital to local communities. “We will also continue to work with the sports that require a lot of physical contact and with the government so that they can fully return as soon as possible.” England has registered about 3.9 million coronavirus cases, resulting in 112,000 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.







