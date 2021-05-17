Padres Daily: The Lamet Plan; Weather the storm; Machado’s intoxicating game

Good morning,

The Padres do many things well.

The defense has been exceptional most of the time, and the offense has done enough (and helped enough) to stop us wondering if they would ever string complete games. They did this more often than not in the past eight days, winning six of their past seven games for the first time this season.

My story of yesterday’s 5-3 victory over the cardinals told how it happened. Read that here.

Bryce Miller wrote a column (here) about the culture that fosters the kind of cohesion in which four players of Triple-A can come and contribute when much of the team’s core gets on the injured list. Here are some words from Jayce Tingler on the topic too:

“I think it’s our environment … Our leadership team, our experienced players, do a great job bringing people in … You’re a Padre and you’re part of the family.” Tingler, Lamet and Grisham at the #Fathers win and swipe cardinals:https://t.co/EBB83hI7Zj – Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) May 17, 2021

What I want to talk about now is a fascinating situation that we’ll be monitoring for the next few days and possibly weeks. It could be something we look back on and consider one of the important decisions the Padres made during their navigation this season.

The point is whether Dinelson continues to throw Lamet out of the bullpen, as he did two innings yesterday.

At full power and at his best, he is undoubtedly a starter. He’s neither at the moment, so it makes sense that the Padres let him relieve Ryan Weathers yesterday and consider letting Lamet work as a reliever for at least a while.

Trying to look big, what’s the best way to keep it healthy and pitch it all year round? Jayce Tingler said. Well, watch how he reacts. The next one could be out of the pen, could be a start. We don’t have the exact answer. Is it best to keep building up and have five days in between, or is it best to lighten the volume and get more touches on the hill? Well, check out how this one feels.

Yesterday was Lamet’s first relief appearance in the majors after 50 starts. He threw more pitches (37) than in any game this season and threw his fastball harder and his slider with more gusto.

It was one of my better moments so far, said Lamet, who struckout two batters in a perfect fifth inning before giving up a run in the sixth. When I got into it, I struggled a bit. But I also think every outing I’ve built on had something to build on and was improving, so I think it was good. The more innings I throw, the more I build up, the more I can throw my throws, I feel more confident in everything. I have more confidence in my fastball and slider and mechanics.

Weathers threw 69 throws yesterday and presumably he can stay longer in his upcoming outings is one of the reasons it makes sense to let Lamet work out of the bullpen. Pitchers also talk about working in relief by changing their approach, and coming in like he did on Sunday and throwing hard from the start could serve to bolster Lamets’s confidence in his arm.

Lamet indicated that he was eager to return to the start.

In my mind, it is to continue on the same schedule as a starter, he said when asked what’s next. Of course it depends on what the team thinks.

Tingler is committed to Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove starting the next three days against the Rockies.

And with Thursday free, it looks like the Padres could use Lamet out of the bullpen a few / a few times and put on starters at least the next two times through the rotation. However, Friday kicks off with a run of 20 games in 20 days and the goal could be to have Lamet build up at least 60 pitches by the end of next week, depending on whether they want Weathers to get four days of rest before the series finale. . in Milwaukee.

All this is easier said than actually standing in line and doing work. But this whole thing with Lamet is kind of writing a new guide on how to take a pitcher who’s coming from an arm injury or an injury or whatever it was, and do it on the fly while trying to win games.

We may need him to start Friday (or) Saturday, Tingler said. We would remain open-ended. Went to do two things # 1, what’s best for Lamet and what’s best for the team. It could be back and forth. It could go back to the beginning. Just you wait.

Be knocked down, get up

Weathers brought in as many runs in the first inning yesterday as in his first 22 1/3 innings this season.

He gave up a single to Dylan Carlson with one out and a two-run homer for Nolan Arenado with two outs. Yadier Molina then blushed a single to the right and Tyler ONeill forced a double off the right field wall that put runners in second and third place before Trent Grisham ended the inning with a dive catcher on a sinking line drive by Harrison Bader.

After Edmundo Sosa reached on an error to start the second inning, Weathers retired the last nine batters in a row to get through four innings.

Said Tingler: I loved that it was the first time Weathers was kind of beaten the way he fought back and ended up pitching and playing.

Nicely done

Manny Machado avoided a double play at the start of what eventually turned into a fourth inning with four runs.

After leading off the inning on an error, Machado may have been the catalyst for a four-run inning. He clearly got the head from Cardinals-pitcher Kwang Hyun Kims. Kim was disturbed by the game and then immediately motioned to the second base umpire as if to beg him to do something.

The fourth inning was the worst, Kim said. I thought some of the balls I threw, I thought they were strikes, but they were called balls. Mentally, I had a hard time in the fourth inning. An error has occurred. I thought he went to second base at Machado, that was to interfere with base, but it was safe at first base. All kinds of things happen in the fourth inning. Overall, it’s my fault that I didn’t get that inning right. With that runner interfering, I thought it was bases interfering and I thought maybe (Cardinals manager Mike) Shildt would come to the field to talk to the umpire about that.

Shildt didn’t and Kim, who had given up one basehit up to that point, walked Tommy Pham, gave up a single to Austin Nola, then walked Tucupita Marcano and Ha-seong Kim in consecutive at bats with the bases full before they were pulled.

As to whether Machados’ evasive tactics were dirty, Adam Jones, one of the more widely respected players of this generation, checked in:

That is actually a smart game. He did not allow doubles. Perfect execution! Cub within the rules. You may not like it, but it is PERFECTLY LEGAL. But the infielders don’t like it! https://t.co/SH3fC4ePZc – 10 (@ SimplyAJ10) May 17, 2021

Facts

Over the past eight games, the Padres have increased their on-base percentage from a season low of .312 to .327, which is the fifth highest in the majors.

Pham went 1-for-3 yesterday with a walk against the team that drafted him in 2006. Since joining the Padres, Pham has hit .381 / .480 / .619 in six games against the Cardinals and .206 / .312 /. 262 in 63 games against every other team.

Nola is 6-for-13 with two walks and has been hit by three pitches in his past five games. By the way, that’s an OBP of .579.

Grisham doubled in the sixth inning when ONeill lined the ball directly into leftfield. How much of a gift was it? Grisham jogged between the plate and the house for a while, clearly expecting the ball to be caught. Nonetheless, the hit extended its hitting streak to seven games.

Ha-seong Kim had not walked since April 10 (67 at bats), but did so twice yesterday.

Marcano is 4-for-16 with three walks in six games since being recalled on Tuesday. He went 1-for-3 with a walk yesterday. But the best thing he did was to start this double play on which a run was scored but the bases were left empty with two outs in the sixth inning:

To come closer

You may have noticed how cluttered the sections of seats directly behind home plate are.

According to the Padres, those are among the now 27 sections accessible only to people who have been fully vaccinated.

The capacity at games in Petco Park will remain just over 15,000 for the rest of this home stand and probably until the next. The plan is that the game against the Reds on June 17 will be the first to fill the baseball field.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has set June 15 as the date when the state can reopen in full, at the discretion of local governments.

Join us

