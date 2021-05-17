“Mental Constipation”: Salman Butt Replies to Michael Vaughan’s Match-Fixing Barb







A day after Michael Vaughan’s match-fixing barb, Salman Butt fired back at the former England skipper, saying, “Some people have mental constipation” and their minds are stuck in the past. Describing Vaughan’s comments as “low-level thinking,” Butt said there could be no justification for such a “below the belt” personal attack. The former Pakistani opener had convicted Vaughan of stirring up controversy by drawing comparisons between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. In response, Vaughan then launched a direct attack on Butt, reminding him of his involvement in a place in 2010. “Look, what he said, everyone who read it and interpreted it according to his own convenience and I don’t want to go into too much detail. He chose things in the wrong context, he said he looked at it, but there there was no way he could have understood what I was saying because we spoke in our local language and someone translating for him made him misunderstand the context, ” said the former Pakistani opener on his Youtube Channel. However, there is no justification for a reaction like this. It’s below average and below the belt. Constipation is a disease, (where) things get stuck and don’t come out easily. Some people have mental constipation and their mind is stuck in Past “ “We talked about two great players and there was no need to hit it in any other direction. But he chose to go in a different way, and he’s free. The year he mentioned, he can say as As much as he wants. Anything that’s gone, and that’s gone, is gone, “Butt added. But that doesn’t change the fact that we were talking about. If he had some logic, a statistical presentation, an experience-based observation, it would have been better. I don’t want to associate myself with such a low level. . If he had talked about cricket and proved us wrong with some logic and made us understand the context in which he said what he was saying, it would have been nice. But that did not happen. We talked about facts based on statistics and performances, it’s all out in the open and not much to argue about. Going below the belt is an option that the person has. “It just defines what you choose to do, it defines you. Now that he’s done it, he can keep doing it as much as he can. It doesn’t bother anyone, but he’s just defined himself,” Butt added. Promoted It all started when Vaughan in an interview compared Kane Williamson to Virat Kohli and said the New Zealand captain would have been “the greatest player in the world” if he were an Indian. In response to Vaughan’s comments, Butt criticized him for stirring up unnecessary controversy and arguing that in terms of battle performance and statistics, there is no one better in the world than the Indian Skipper. Topics mentioned in this article

