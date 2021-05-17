Michigan football: a promotion, another staff departure, updates from the NFL





Note: This story has been updated with confirmation from a Michigan spokesperson. A Michigan soccer program associate has moved to a new role with a new important job title. Aashon Larkins, who joined the Wolverines staff in 2019 as an off-the-field coaching analyst, now identifies as Michigan’s next recruiting director, the title previously held by the late Matt Dudek. A Michigan spokesperson confirmed Larkins’ promotion Monday morning, telling MLive that the move is part of a restructuring within the recruiting division. Jerret McElwain, who has been in service since 2018 and is the son of Central Michigan head coach Jim McElwain, is now director of scouting. The changes coincide with Courtney Morgan’s recent appointment as Michigan’s director of player personnel, an all-encompassing role overseeing recruitment and business opportunities for student athletes in the era of pending NIL laws. Larkins served as a special teams analyst in 2019 and was promoted to a role as an on-site coach in 2020 after Bob Shoop, who was hired to coach the position, worked remotely for undisclosed reasons. In April, Dudek resigned as Michigans’ director of recruiting as part of an ongoing staff turmoil under Jim Harbaugh, who hired six new assistant coaches off-season and changed the roles of two others (Sherrone Moore, Jay Harbaugh). In his new role, Larkins will lead a team of recruiting personnel tasked with identifying potential high school recruits, setting up visits, and serving as primary contacts for incoming players. Prior to his arrival, Larkins was special teams coordinator at Bethune-Cookman and coach of linebackers and special teams at Jacksonville State University and The Citadel from 2015 to 2019. More Start time, TV network set for Michigan-Ohio State football game A departure: Chris White, a former Detroit Lions assistant coach who spent the 2020 season as a staff member in Michigan, has been hired as a special teams coordinator by the University of Buffalo. White joins former Michigan assistant Maurice Linguist, who left Jim Harbaugh’s staff earlier this month to become the head coach at UB. Last fall, White served as an off-the-field analyst for Jim Harbaugh after the Lions fired him after their hopeless 2019 season. NFL Updates: Fullback Ben Mason, a fifth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens, missed the start of rookie minicamp Friday due to a bad shoe situation, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters. He’s going fast. He went so fast yesterday, he ripped the skin off the bottom of his feet, said Harbaugh, via The Baltimore Sun. So that will grow back soon, I’m sure, and everything will be fine. … Third round pick Nico Collins (Texans) and sixth round pick Camaron Cheeseman (Washington Football Team) both signed rookie contracts last week. … Lano Hill, a third-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2017, signed with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, according to ESPNs Adam Schefter. Hill, a Detroit resident, was released off-season by the Seahawks after playing in just two games in the 2020 season due to a back injury. Read more about Michigan football: Hire of Steve Clinkscale: details, role, comments from Jim Harbaugh Using Andrew Stueber could be key to Michigan’s OL game this fall Harbaugh is thrilled with Aidan Hutchinsons off-season: he’s coming back with full force Maurice Linguist, Michigans recently hired co-DC, appointed head coach at Buffalo Battle brewing for two starting places along Michigans’ line of attack







