MHH Roundtable: Playoffs? Were there any playoffs?

With the dust settled on the regular season, the Colorado Avalanche can finally turn the page to what everyone has been waiting for: playoffs and the chance to prove their dominance is championship worthy.

How important was winning the Presidents Trophy and guaranteed home ice?

Patrick: Quite important. I think it gave the squad a tougher first round, but later it will take advantage of Vegas / Minnesota and beyond. Would you rather go to Tampa and a bunch of crazy Floridian fans for game seven of the Stanley Cup finale, or watch a bunch of veterans soak up the wind in the Rocky Mountain atmosphere?

Alex D: There is a lot of talk about the curse of the Presidents Trophy and how teams that win the trophy will often falter when the going gets tough in a heated playoff battle. However, I think this is more of an old wives’ tale than anything else. Since the trophy was first awarded to the Edmonton Oilers for the 1985-86 campaign, the winner has won the Stanley Cup eight times. Here are some other figures that hopefully paint a better picture:

In the 34-year history of the Presidents Trophy, winners have:

Advanced after first round: 27 of 34 times (79%)

Advanced to Conference Finals: 18 of 34 times (53%)

Advanced to cup final: 11 of 34 times (32%)

Stanley Cup won: 8 of 34 times (24%)

Experts and fans across the league would have you believe that if you earn the right to home ice in the playoffs, it is almost a certainty that your teams’ postseason run will end prematurely. Just as emotions rule the day in the stock market, so they rule the hearts and therefore the minds of sports fans. Having home ice throughout the playoffs, harnessing the energy of the (limited) crowd, and having the obvious advantage of dictating matchups on the ice will only aid the Avs in their quest for a third Stanley Cup.

Jackie: St. Louis wasn’t my favorite opponent and somehow the television show against them is worse than it Minnesota Wild path. Home ice only matters if you let a series come to game seven, so that’s a bit overrated. It’s nice that the Avalanche has set and achieved a goal, and is carrying that momentum with it into the postseason, which is the most important part.

Luke: I think it is very important. How else does the series change against the Sharks of Dallas (assuming a normal year) when game 7 is home? I think this year it will be huge for the Avalanche to start every series at home and have a home game 7 if necessary.

Tom: Home ice cream advantage is extremely important in a series. In addition to the latest change in Game 7, starting the series at home gives a team the advantage of jumping to an early lead in the series. Two wins at home to start the series can help to gain momentum in a way that can be demoralizing for a team trying to push itself out of a 0-2 hole. Beyond that, St. Louis is a vastly inferior team to the Wild, so getting that matchup was a big bonus for the Avalanche.

Hardev: The Avs were the best team this season, period. The playoffs are wild and all the benefits are only marginal, but the fact that the team is healthy and pushing through to the end will help them keep moving forward in the playoffs. Ditto for Vegas, unfortunately. The first round should be easy enough, the biggest test will come in the second round as Colorado knows Vegas and Minnesota very well. Once we get to the last four, anything can happen. It will certainly help to play the lowest seed in the third round.

Series prediction for the first round against the St. Louis Blues?



Patrick: Colorado in seven. I don’t like this matchup, St. Louis is a tough veteran team that the Avalanche has had some problems with. Comes down to game seven in Ball Arena and deep scores. With how well they both play, I can see JT Compher and Tyson Jost make big contributions to the series and pull the Avalanche over the line in the first round.

Alex D .: The Blues undoubtedly have championship grit and pedigree. This St. Louis squad is just two years away from a Stanley Cup victory, and the core group of guys from that championship roster is still in tact. I don’t expect the Blues to be an easy out, but personally I think the Avs should prefer this match to playing the Minnesota Wild, as St. Louis has turned out to be the much inferior team of the two teams. With that said, I take Avs in six games to win and move forward.

Jackie: Avalanche in six. National experts expect it to be over soon, but despite the discrepancy on paper, this series will become a serious grind. The more the Avalanche can play on 5v5 the better, but if it turns into a special team fight there could be issues. The blues power play is hot and the Avalanche have to resist their physicality while staying out of the penalty.

Luke: I’ve always had this superstition, don’t predict the outcome until you’ve played the games, and Blues Captain, our old friend Ryan OReilly spoke up. While I think this series will be a closer look than we’d like, I think the Avalanche has the advantage. While Binnington will steal a game, maybe two, I think the Avalanche are deeper, have the star power and the defensive play to come out on top. To win, they must get up early and often, enter the third, and TAKE NO PENALTIES! I think the Avalanche will move on to Round 2 after taking care of business in 6 games.

Hardev: Avs in 5.

Tom: What Hardev said.

Who will be the Avalanche Series MVP in the first round?

Patrick: Samuel Girard. In a tight defensive sequence I imagine, Girards’ ability to get the opponent’s puck and move it into the attacking zone will be critical. Add a few goals and at least one assist in each game, the series ends with Girard having the greatest influence; a game-winning goal in game seven.

Alex D .: The obvious answer is Nathan the Dogg MacKinnon. Earlier in the week, Coach Bednar said he is hopeful that MacKinnon is ready for the first game and I think unless Nates is on his deathbed there is a good chance he will adapt. However, given how well Mikko Rantanen has played all season I think it’s hard to overlook him stepping into the role of MVP, his impact and value to the success of this team is hugely undervalued. I’m giving the nod to the Finnish superstar to carry a lot of the load, especially when MacKinnon isn’t 100%.

Jackie: Those secondary heroes that appear seem to make or break a team in the playoffs. I expect Andre Burakovsky’s phenomenal streak (eight game point streak with 12 points and five goals) to continue and be a big factor in the first round. It protects the puck well and creates chances of scoring in traffic, which will benefit playing the Blues.

Luke: Devon Toews and Samuel Girard. I have both because I think as a pair they will be the most on the ice for defense and will take up most of the more difficult games and minutes. At their best together, they were the best defensive pair in the league. Bednar will often turn to them in any situation and they will be the minute munchers for the team. Every cup winner has a pair that teams just can’t do anything about, this will be that pair for the Avalanche.

Hardev: Your stars ensure the success of your playoffs. It’s Nate.

Tom: Cale Douglas Makar. Since returning from an injury earlier this season, Makar has been absolutely dominant almost every night. He was the only NHL defender to finish with a point per game this season, and a big reason for that is his production against the Blues. Makar finished this season with 10 points in eight games against St. Louis and I expect he will build on that in the playoffs.

What other series are you most interested in?

Jackie: The Florida Panthers–Tampa Bay Lightning meeting in the Discover Central Division seems like a good early clash of enemies who should meet much later in the postseason. The new look of Panthers compared to the defending champion Lightning is also a good challenge for both teams.

Patrick: There are a few. Edmonton Oilers – Winnipeg Jets as well as the Panthers – Lightning Jumble that Jackie touched, are both intriguing. I want to see how well Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl handle the different styles of playoff hockey. I could easily see Connor Hellebuyck getting hot and grabbing the series for the Jets, combined with their mid-depth matching Edmontons top two lines.

Alex D .: For me it’s simple: Minnesota vs. Vegas, two powerful teams that have been on a collision course all season. I think this series is going to be an absolute dogfight with the victor coming out battered and bruised on the other side. I have this full-distance matchup with Vegas barely beeping a win in game seven to move on and face the Avalanche in round two.

Luke: Boston vs Washington. Both are looking for that second ring to complete each team’s decade of greatness. Boston was awarded the Pearl of the TDL in Hall, and suits them well. Washington gets former Boston captain Zdeno Chara out of season. Both teams have their shortcomings and star power. This should be a great, physical, high-scoring affair, with one moving on, the other going home.

Hardev: The Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders always have a sh * tfight every time they see each other in the playoffs. I want to see the chaos that results. Massive outbursts, major comebacks, give me all the targets. Leafs vs. Habs of Oilers vs. Jets can have that too, depending on the goaltending. The North was a very high-scoring division with two of the best forwards in the game.

Tom: The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto maple leaves haven’t met in the playoffs since 1979. The original six rivalry is one that can pique the interest of hockey fans everywhere. That said, chances are it will be a very skewed series. That said, I think I’m most excited to see the Nashville-Carolina series. On paper this is quite a mismatch, but as Juuse Saros has played, anything is possible. While it was the short-puck-stop king of the NHL that dragged the Preds to the playoffs, Nashville has a secretly thrilling squad. Add that to the fact that the Canes play a high-skill Avalanche-style game and this series has the potential to become one of the most exciting of the first round.