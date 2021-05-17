Top 10 most popular sports in the world in 2021

– Advertisement –



From our early childhood when we take sports very seriously and dream of becoming an athlete to the later years in life where we consider it a hobby, a fitness ritual and sometimes even a profession, sport plays an important role in our lives. Today, people in every part of the world passionately follow one or the other sport. People have an emotional connection with their favorite sports stars and sports teams and often take their sports heroes as their role models. People in different parts of the world have different favorite sports. Here is a list of the ten most popular sports based on fans worldwide.

1. Football / soccer

Image: Wikipedia

Commonly known as soccer and sometimes soccer, the game is played by about 250 million players across 200 countries, making it the world’s most popular sport. And now, in 2021, it is also one of the richest sports in the world. About 3.5 billion people follow football. That is almost half of the world’s population. The sport is enjoyed by fans in almost all parts of the world.

The number of people who regularly follow the sport and watch both the global and regional matches is unparalleled. The regions where it is most popular are Europe, Africa, Asia and America, which again covers almost half of the world.

2. Cricket

Image: Britannica

– Advertisement –



Cricket is the second most popular sport in the world with 2.5-3 billion fans. However, Cricket’s fan base is limited to some countries. It is not a major sport in the US, most of Europe, and is still emerging in most of Africa. On the other hand, some of the largest countries in the world practice this sport.

Cricket is the most watched sport in the second most populous country in the world, India, and also in the subcontinent including Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The West Indies, South Africa and Australia are also the most watchful of cricket. About 2.2 billion people from all over the world watched the Cricket World Cup 2015 on their televisions.

3. Basketball

Basketball, one of the highest paying sports, is the third most watched and played sport in the world. The number of basketball fans varies from 2 to 2.5 billion. Most of the fans are concentrated in the US, Canada, China, Japan, and the Philippines.

– Advertisement –



The sport enjoys many TV viewers in the US thanks to the NBA, the National Basketball League of the US. It is the most popular league in the world and is watched and followed by millions of fans in the US and abroad, so much so that in 2016 the NBA sold the TV rights deal for a whopping $ 24 billion over 9 years.

4. Hockey (field + ice)

Hockey is a family of sports, hockey is the national game of both Pakistan and India, while ice hockey is especially popular in Canada and the US and Latvia. The number of fans combined for both forms of hockey reaches about 2.2 billion.

Hockey is a much watched sport in the countries of Pakistan, India, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, Malaysia and the Netherlands. Ice hockey has a great following in Canada and the US. Both forms of hockey are major sporting events at the Olympic Games.

5. Tennis

Image: Long Island Tennis Magazine

– Advertisement –



Tennis is the fifth most popular sport in the world and enjoys a fan base of approximately 1 million people. It has a fairly good fan base around the world, although it is more popular in developed countries than developing countries.

Modern tennis superstars such as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are known worldwide and have hundreds of millions of fans around the world. While legends such as Pete Sampras and Boris Becker still get a mention of our elders. The most important tennis matches, the four grand slams, are watched by more than 400 million people around the world.

6. Volleyball

Volleyball is a team sport and has been part of the official program of the Summer Olympics since 1964. It has a fan base of approximately 900 million people and is the sixth most popular sport in the world.

The sport has a huge following around the world, including countries such as Brazil, Russia, Japan, China, USA, Italy, Cuba, and Poland.

7. Table tennis

Like volleyball, table tennis fans are spread all over the world. With millions of hobbyists, amateur players and professional players, table tennis has a strong fan base of approximately 900 million people and is the seventh most popular sport in the world.

The sport is popular in almost all countries of the world, but only as a hobby and as an amateur sport. There are only a few countries where the sport is popular on a professional level, such as China, Sweden, Japan and South Korea.

8. Baseball

There are approximately 500 million fans of baseball spread across the US, Japan, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic, making it the eighth most popular sport in the world. The sport is widely watched in these countries, but the viewing audience is not that good in other countries of the world.

One way to help the sport gain more fans would be to include women. Baseball is one of the most male dominated sports, with female participation increasing slowly and steadily.

9. American football

Image: Talk Media Africa

American football (known as soccer in the United States and gridiron in some other countries), as the name suggests, finds most of its popularity in the US. It is the ninth most popular sport with approximately 390-410 million fans.

American Football is one of the most watched sports in the US, but it is not well attended anywhere else. The NFL (National Football League) in the US is one of the most popular sports leagues in the world. NFL television rights are sold in billions of dollars per year.

10. Golf

With approximately 300 million fans, Golf concludes our top ten most popular sports in the world. It is more popular with the elderly compared to the young, with most of these fans concentrated in the US, Canada and Europe. The sport enjoys many viewership among upper-class male adults.