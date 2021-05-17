Sports
Top 10 most popular sports in the world in 2021
From our early childhood when we take sports very seriously and dream of becoming an athlete to the later years in life where we consider it a hobby, a fitness ritual and sometimes even a profession, sport plays an important role in our lives. Today, people in every part of the world passionately follow one or the other sport. People have an emotional connection with their favorite sports stars and sports teams and often take their sports heroes as their role models. People in different parts of the world have different favorite sports. Here is a list of the ten most popular sports based on fans worldwide.
1. Football / soccer
Commonly known as soccer and sometimes soccer, the game is played by about 250 million players across 200 countries, making it the world’s most popular sport. And now, in 2021, it is also one of the richest sports in the world. About 3.5 billion people follow football. That is almost half of the world’s population. The sport is enjoyed by fans in almost all parts of the world.
The number of people who regularly follow the sport and watch both the global and regional matches is unparalleled. The regions where it is most popular are Europe, Africa, Asia and America, which again covers almost half of the world.
2. Cricket
Cricket is the second most popular sport in the world with 2.5-3 billion fans. However, Cricket’s fan base is limited to some countries. It is not a major sport in the US, most of Europe, and is still emerging in most of Africa. On the other hand, some of the largest countries in the world practice this sport.
Cricket is the most watched sport in the second most populous country in the world, India, and also in the subcontinent including Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The West Indies, South Africa and Australia are also the most watchful of cricket. About 2.2 billion people from all over the world watched the Cricket World Cup 2015 on their televisions.
3. Basketball
Basketball, one of the highest paying sports, is the third most watched and played sport in the world. The number of basketball fans varies from 2 to 2.5 billion. Most of the fans are concentrated in the US, Canada, China, Japan, and the Philippines.
The sport enjoys many TV viewers in the US thanks to the NBA, the National Basketball League of the US. It is the most popular league in the world and is watched and followed by millions of fans in the US and abroad, so much so that in 2016 the NBA sold the TV rights deal for a whopping $ 24 billion over 9 years.
4. Hockey (field + ice)
Hockey is a family of sports, hockey is the national game of both Pakistan and India, while ice hockey is especially popular in Canada and the US and Latvia. The number of fans combined for both forms of hockey reaches about 2.2 billion.
Hockey is a much watched sport in the countries of Pakistan, India, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, Malaysia and the Netherlands. Ice hockey has a great following in Canada and the US. Both forms of hockey are major sporting events at the Olympic Games.
5. Tennis
Tennis is the fifth most popular sport in the world and enjoys a fan base of approximately 1 million people. It has a fairly good fan base around the world, although it is more popular in developed countries than developing countries.
Modern tennis superstars such as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are known worldwide and have hundreds of millions of fans around the world. While legends such as Pete Sampras and Boris Becker still get a mention of our elders. The most important tennis matches, the four grand slams, are watched by more than 400 million people around the world.
6. Volleyball
Volleyball is a team sport and has been part of the official program of the Summer Olympics since 1964. It has a fan base of approximately 900 million people and is the sixth most popular sport in the world.
The sport has a huge following around the world, including countries such as Brazil, Russia, Japan, China, USA, Italy, Cuba, and Poland.
7. Table tennis
Like volleyball, table tennis fans are spread all over the world. With millions of hobbyists, amateur players and professional players, table tennis has a strong fan base of approximately 900 million people and is the seventh most popular sport in the world.
The sport is popular in almost all countries of the world, but only as a hobby and as an amateur sport. There are only a few countries where the sport is popular on a professional level, such as China, Sweden, Japan and South Korea.
8. Baseball
There are approximately 500 million fans of baseball spread across the US, Japan, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic, making it the eighth most popular sport in the world. The sport is widely watched in these countries, but the viewing audience is not that good in other countries of the world.
One way to help the sport gain more fans would be to include women. Baseball is one of the most male dominated sports, with female participation increasing slowly and steadily.
9. American football
American football (known as soccer in the United States and gridiron in some other countries), as the name suggests, finds most of its popularity in the US. It is the ninth most popular sport with approximately 390-410 million fans.
American Football is one of the most watched sports in the US, but it is not well attended anywhere else. The NFL (National Football League) in the US is one of the most popular sports leagues in the world. NFL television rights are sold in billions of dollars per year.
10. Golf
With approximately 300 million fans, Golf concludes our top ten most popular sports in the world. It is more popular with the elderly compared to the young, with most of these fans concentrated in the US, Canada and Europe. The sport enjoys many viewership among upper-class male adults.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]