2021 PGA Championship odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions from the same model that named six golf majors

Recent tournaments have seen the return of household names on the PGA Tour standings as four-time great winner Rory McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship, while three-time great winner Jordan Spieth won the Valero Texas Open. It was McIlroy’s first PGA Tour victory in 18 months, while Spieth hadn’t had a win in nearly four years. Both are on an upward trend as the PGA Championship approaches 2021 on Thursday. McIlroy could become the sixth golfer to win the tournament at least three times and Spieth would complete the grand slam in his career by winning the 2021 PGA Championship.

The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort will host the 2021 PGA Championship field. McIlroy’s recent win has made him the 11-1 favorite in William Hill Sportsbook’s last 2021 PGA Championship odds. Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm are close to 14-1. Before you lock in your PGA Championship picks for 2021, make sure to do that see PGA Championship predictions for 2021 and projected standings from the proven computer model on SportsLine.

SportsLine’s prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it’s up over $ 10,000 on the best bets since the restart, tournament after tournament.

At the Masters in 2021, McClure took Jon Rahm’s (+250) top-five finish, as well as Corey Conners’ (+550) top-10 show. All told, McClure’s best bets brought in over $ 450 at the Masters.

In addition, McClure took Daniel Berger’s win at +1400 in his best bets at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. McClure also took Viktor Hovland’s (+2500) victory in the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. That was one of the many big phone calls he has made in recent months.

After taking Sergio Garcia (+5500) to first place in the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished again with over $ 6,200 on his best bets in that tournament. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure’s best bet was that Garcia won outright. He also finished profitably at the US Open, taking two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff.

This same model has also nailed a whopping six majors heading into the weekend. Anyone who followed hergolf guitar pickshas seen enormous returns.

As the 2021 PGA Championship field begins to take shape, SportsLine has simulated the event 10,000 times and the results have been surprising.Head over to SportsLine now to see the anticipated 2021 PGA Championship standings.

The best PGA Championship predictions for 2021 from the model

A big surprise that the model asks for during the PGA Championship 2021: Bryson DeChambeau, the defending US Open champion and one of the top favorites, barely struggles and breaks the top 10. DeChambeau is one of the hottest players on the tour, finishing at the top of the standings at the US Open and Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The eight-time PGA Tour champion has been sensational off the tee this season, with first place within driving distance, tee-to-green shots and tee-to-green shots. DeChambeau’s height from the tee has also ranked him in the top 12 in both score average and birdie average.

However, DeChambeau hits less than 60 percent of the fairways off the tee, which can cause a lot of trouble on Kiawah Island. His inability to find the fairway off the tee has led DeChambeau to finish outside the top 40 in his last two starts on the PGA Tour, including a 46th finish at the Masters. He’s not a strong pick to win everything and there are much better values ​​in the PGA Championship 2021 field.

Another surprise: Collin Morikawa, a 30-1 long shot, makes a strong run for the title. He has a much better chance of winning everything than his odds suggest, so he’s a target for anyone looking for a massive payday. The 24-year-old won the 2020 PGA Championship from TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, just a year after graduating across the bay from UC Berkeley. That victory moved him from 12th place in the Official World Golf Ranking to fifth place, and has remained among the top seven ever since.

Much of Morikawa’s success has been his approach to the green. He has earned 1,311 strokes in that division, which is the first on the tour, and has a birdie average of 4.64 per round, placing him in third place. He also ranks second in greens in regulation percentage (72.85) and sixth in driving accuracy percentage (70.45), both of which are paramount given the windy conditions of the Ocean Course. Morikawa’s game is well suited to the conditions he is likely to face, which, according to the model, gives him a lot of value for your PGA Championship bets in 2021.

How to Make 2021 PGA Championship Picks

The model targets five other golfers with 2021 PGA Championship odds greater than 20-1 to make a strong run at the Wanamaker Trophy, including an epic underdog. Anyone who supports these underdogs can hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who will win the 2021 PGA Championship? And which long shots amaze the golf world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the anticipated 2021 PGA Championship standings, all from the model that nailed six golf majors and rose more than $ 10,000 since the reboot.

Odds for 2021 PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy 11-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Jon Rahm 14-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Bryson DeChambeau 16-1

Dustin Johnson 18-1

Xander Schauffele 22-1

Viktor Hovland 25-1

Daniel Berger 30-1

Collin Morikawa 30-1

Brooks Koepka 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1

Patrick Cantlay 35-1

Webb Simpson 35-1

Cameron Smith 35-1

Patrick Reed 35-1

Tony Finau 35-1

Scottie Scheffler 40-1

Sam Burns 40-1

Tyrrell Hatton 45-1

Will Zalatoris 50-1

Tommy Fleetwood 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Abraham Ancer 50-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 55-1

Sung-Jae Im 60-1

Joaquin Niemann 60-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Justin Rose 66-1

Shane Lowry 66-1

Sergio Garcia 66-1

Corey Conners 66-1

Adam Scott 70-1

Keegan Bradley 70-1

Brian Harman 80-1

Gary Woodland 80-1

Max Homa 80-1

Matt Wallace 80-1

Garrick Higgo 80-1

Jason Day 80-1

Si-Woo Kim 80-1

Charl Schwarzel 90-1

Bubba Watson 90-1

Robert Macintyre 100-1

Jason Kokrak 100-1

Lee Westwood 100-1

Harris English 100-1

Matt Kuchar 100-1

Billy Horschel 125-1

Rickie Fowler 125-1

Cameron Tringale 125-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 125-1

Cameron Champ 125-1

Charley Hoffman 150-1

Burn Grace 150-1

Russell Henley 150-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 150-1

Kevin After 150-1

Alex Noren 150-1

Matt Jones 150-1

Stewart Cink 150-1

Ian Poulter 150-1

Emiliano Grillo 150-1

Aaron Wise 150-1

Ryan Palmer 175-1

Chris Kirk 175-1

Francesco Molinari 200-1

Kevin Kisner 200-1

Cameron Davis 200-1

Martin Kaymer 200-1

Sebastian Munoz 200-1

Thomas Pieters 200-1

Harold Varner 200-1

Kevin Streelman 200-1

Victor Perez 200-1

Zach Johnson 200-1

Brendon Todd 200-1

Phil Mickelson 200-1

Carlos Ortiz 200-1

Joel Dahmen 250-1

Dylan Frittelli 250-1

Bernd Wiesberger 250-1

Brendan Steele 250-1

Henrik Stenson 250-1

John Catlin 250-1

Danny Willett 250-1

Talor Gooch 250-1

Sam Horsfield 250-1

Dean Burmester 250-1

Erik Van Rooyen 250-1

Lanto Griffin 250-1

Denny McCarthy 300-1

Harry Higgs 300-1

Thomas Detry 300-1

Antoine Rozner 300-1

Maverick McNealy 300-1

Martin Laird 300-1

Steve Stricker 300-1

Andy Sullivan 300-1

Tom Lewis 300-1

Tom Hoge 300-1

Mackenzie Hughes 300-1

Byeong Hun An 300-1

Adam Hadwin 300-1

Rasmus Hojgaard 300-1

Jazz Janewattananond 350-1

Jim Herman 400-1

Kalle Samooja 400-1

JT Poston 400-1

Brandon Stone 400-1

Padraig Harrington 400-1

George Coetzee 400-1

Sami Valimaki 400-1

Kurt Kitayama 400-1

Aaron Rai 400-1

Jimmy Walker 500-1

Rikuya Hoshino 500-1

Peter Malnati 500-1

Robert Streb 500-1

Brian Gay 500-1

Adam Long 500-1

Chan Kim 500-1

Hudson Swafford 500-1

Daniel Van Tonder 500-1

Richy Werenski 500-1

Takumi Kanaya 500-1

Jason Scrivener 500-1

At Reavie 500-1

Lucas Herbert 500-1

Brett Walker 500-1

Jason Dufner 500-1

Vijay Singh 1000-1

YE Yang 1000-1

John Daly 1000-1

Brad Marek 2000-1

Sonny Skinner 2000-1

Peter Ballo 2000-1

Patrick Rada 2000-1

Greg Koch 2000-1

Alex Beach 2000-1

Stuart Smith 2000-1

Danny Balin 2000-1

Rich Beem 2000-1

Mark Geddes 2000-1

Rob Labritz 2000-1

Frank Bensel 2000-1

Omar Uresti 2000-1

Ben Polland 2000-1

Larkin Gross 2000-1

Derek Holmes 2000-1

Ben Cook 2000-1

Pearce Team 2000-1

Joe Summerhays 2000-1

Shaun Micheel 2000-1

Tyler Collet 2000-1