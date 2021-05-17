The Hyderabad Cricket Association will do its best to hire former India Women coach WV Raman: Mohammed Azharuddin

Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin threw himself behind WV Raman on Sunday, saying there are very few sharper brains in cricket than the recently removed coach of the Indian women’s cricket team.

Former spinner Ramesh Powar replaced the 55-year-old Indian international after rounds of interviews led by Madan Lal-led Cricket Advosory Committee (CAC).

While the move surprised many, Azharuddin too fully supported his former Indian teammate Raman, who has represented the country under the left-handed captaincy.

WV Raman’s knowledge of the game and coaching skills can be very helpful to many. There are few sharper brains than he and he has many years of experience. The Hyderabad cricket association will do its best to involve him and benefit enormously. Azharuddin tweeted.

Raman’s unceremonious expulsion opened a can of worms that brought both the Madan Lal-led Cricket Advisory Committee and the Neetu David-led selection panel under the scanner of BCCI bigwigs.

After his impeachment, Raman claimed that a “smear campaign” against him had gained unfounded traction and urged BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to intervene.

In an email also flagged to Rahul Dravid, head of the National Cricket Academy, Raman wrote that it would be “extremely disturbing” if his candidacy was rejected for reasons other than “my incompetence as a coach.”

“I assume you may have developed different views about my style of functioning and work ethic. Whether those views conveyed to the BCCI officials had any influence on my candidacy is now irrelevant,” Raman wrote in the letter. .

“What’s important is that the smear campaign appears to have gained some unfounded traction from some BCCI officials, which should be permanently discontinued. I am willing to make a statement if you or any of the office holders so request.”

(with input from PTI)