Real Madrid holds onto the crown of the world’s most valuable football brand





Madrid, May 17 (EFE). – Spanish superpower Real Madrid kept its crown as the most lucrative club in football with a value of 1.27 billion euros ($ 1.5 billion) according to the Brand Finances 2021 ranking. Barcelona took second place with a value of 1.26 billion euros, and Manchester United followed closely with 1.13 billion. The document released Monday confirms that all three clubs remain at the top of the list, despite the European Super League fiasco and the ensuing setback of 600 million euros for the total brand value of the 12 founding clubs. Premier League clubs dominate the upper segment with six teams in the top 10, including Manchester City (€ 1.11 billion), Liverpool (€ 973 million), Chelsea (€ 769 million), Tottenham Hotspur (€ 723 million) and Arsenal (€ 675 million). euro). million). The 10 most valuable brands also include Germany’s Bayern Munich (1.06 billion euros) in fifth place and Frances Paris Saint-Germain (887 million) in number seven. Bayern Munich is number one in brand strength, with a score of 91.9% and AAA + rating and the only club in the top 10 to increase its value despite Covid-19 (+ 1%). Italy’s highest-ranked club, Serie As Juventus, fell 16% in value, despite retaining number 11 in the rankings. According to the report, the Covid-19 pandemic caused an 11.2% devaluation of the top 50 clubs, compared to a 2.2% decline the previous year. Despite losing 10.1% of its brand value as a result of the pandemic and the consequences of ESL, Real Madrid can take the number one spot for the third consecutive year and is also Spain’s largest football club at € 3.13 billion. . Last year, Florentino Perez’s club saw its first drop in value since 2012, after almost doubling in the past 10 years (+684 million euros).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos