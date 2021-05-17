Overtime hockey is so popular right now, happy birthday Lukas and other Blackhawks Bullets

🎶 It’s the most wonderful time of the year! 🎶

For hockey fans, this number is relevant twice a year: Christmas and the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

After day one of the Playoffs delivered a dramatic overtime win for the Washington Capitals, day two followed with not one, but two extra overtime and a final second win under the regulations. You can hardly ask for anything more from the Stanley Cup Playoffs at this time of year. So far, every game has kept fans on the edge of their seats and everyone has wanted more. Now comes day three. I am so delighted.

The day started with the Penguins and Islanders in Game One of their opening round series in Pittsburgh. We heard prior to the start of the playoffs that the Penguins had decided to wear their alternate yellow jerseys for home games instead of their usual black ones. I wasn’t a fan of it and neither was my wife when we watched the game.

I asked my wife what she thought of the penguins’ yellow uniforms because I don’t like them, and she said they look like fries and I can’t deny it – Mario Tirabassi (@Mario_Tirabassi) May 16, 2021

Well, the French fries are down 1-0 in the series after Islander’s latest addition Kyle Palmieri scored the match winner over the shoulder of Penguins goalkeeper Tristan Jarry in extra time.

Just a big Kyle Palmieri tear in OT and the @NYIslanders take Game 1! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/SLINSdQSSg – NHL (@NHL) May 16, 2021

That made it into two extra innings in two playoff games en route to Sunday-afternoon’s game between the Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights.

I remember the Vegas expansion team was not yet to be named, and I thought it was a good idea that they include some sort of gambling or casino aspect in the name. In the end they didn’t, but that didn’t mean they could integrate it in different ways. Last night’s playoff rally towel is a prime example.

They’re great, and they’ve added to the kind of playoff hockey vibe that the Stanley Cup Playoffs deserve.

The atmosphere in T-Mobile Arena right now is unbelievable. It’s almost hard to believe it’s real after last year. pic.twitter.com/bfDJd95z3Q – Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) May 16, 2021

It’s so nice to have fans back.

The fans at the T-Mobile Arena were treated to an incredibly tense goalkeeper battle as Cam Talbot and Marc-Andre Fleury led their teams with 42 saves and 29 saves respectively and a 0-0 draw on the way to, you guessed it, another extension. period of time. In the end, it was Joel Eriksson-Ek from Minnesota with the game winner on his stick.

The Wild wants to build on the surprise breakout season they had in 2021 and hope to move beyond the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since the 2015 postseason. Since the 2005-06 season, the Wild have won only two playoff series with second-round exits in 2014 and 2015, both by the Chicago Blackhawks.

The last postseason game of the evening, though not the last game on the NHL schedule, was the long-awaited baton of Florida when defending Stanley Cup champions Tampa Bay Lightning face off against cross-state rival Florida Panthers.

Every minute of Game One was incredibly engaging hockey between these teams.

Not to mention the dramatic return of 2019 NHL MVP Nikita Kucherov and Lightning Captain Steven Stamkos back to the Tampa Bay lineup. While you can scream and shout anything about Lightning “cheating” the salary ceiling and mess with Kucherov’s return, it’s all legal and allowed in the current CBA. If it was okay for The Blackhawks in 2015 when Patrick Kane broke his collarbone and they bought Antonie Vermette and when Kane was miraculously ready for Game One that post-season, it’s okay for Kucherov to come off hip surgery and retune to the Lightning .

Also, the Lightning doesn’t care about your feelings.

They would probably tell you to cry about it.

This game had it all, dramatic comebacks, scoring back and forth, scrums and fights at every whistle, these teams are going to fight tooth and nail for not only Florida supremacy but the NHL as well. I’m happy to see the Panthers have such a complete team and why don’t you row for Joel Quenneville, right?

With 4-4 late in the third period, it appeared that the Stanley Cup Playoffs were about to play four-for-four in sending games to extra innings to start the postseason. That was until Brayden Point reappeared in the clutch for the Lightning.

Link again! Brayden Point comes with another big goal and the @HouseOfCB take Game 1! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/bdRN1NwGwa – NHL (@NHL) May 17, 2021

Point set the Lightning franchise record last year with 13 postseason goals on his way to winning the Stanley Cup and I imagine he will play that role again for Tampa Bay this post season. This team is incredibly stacked and I don’t know how you beat them in a series of seven games.

What a start to the play-offs.

During the first two days of the Stanley Cup Playoffs … – Road teams: 3-1

Time-bound: 199 minutes, 13 seconds

-Lead changes: 6

-OT games: 3

-Times teams have had more than 1 goal lead: 0 And remember… half of the series has not even started yet – Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) May 17, 2021

We’ll get more of it tonight when the Capitals and Bruins play Game Two at 6:30 p.m. CT, the Predators and Hurricanes start their series with Game One at 7:00 p.m. CT, and the Blues and the Avalanche start their series with Game One at 21 : 00 hours CT.

Elsewhere in the league, where a team is involved in the playoffs, the Toronto Maple Leafs are busy with personnel moves in their Player Development Department.

Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser has been promoted to the #blades senior director of player development, and Danielle Goyette joined her department as director. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 17, 2021

We talked about Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser, Yesterday’s Bullets, who earned her medical degree after retiring from hockey and working with the Maple Leafs. Now she and Danielle Goyette lead the player development department in Toronto. Like to see.

In Blackhawks land today is the 19th anniversary of design pick Lukas Reichel’s first round in 2020!

Congratulations on your 19th birthday #Blackhawks prospect Lukas Reichel! pic.twitter.com/41Mo53Ws45 – Bleacher Nation Blackhawks (@BN_Blackhawks) May 17, 2021

Reichel helped Eisbren Berlin win the DEL Championship this season and is preparing to play with Team Germany at the upcoming IIHF World Championships in Latvia, starting May 21. Reichel’s future with the Blackhawks looks set to come quickly as the club was expected to sign him to his entry-level contract for next season after the World Championships are over.

Whether he starts the season with the Blackhawks in the NHL, or the Rockford IceHogs in the AHL, all eyes will be on Reichel as he will likely make his professional debut in North America next season.

Speaking of the IceHogs, they will be handing out their team awards for the 2021 season starting today, so be on the lookout for those who drop by all week.

That’s all for today. Enjoy your Monday!