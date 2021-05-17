Sam Houston a unanimous number 1 in the final Stats Perform FCS Top 25





The description has been adapted for the 2020-21 season – his Bearkats are the best team in the country. A day after the Bearkats beat South Dakota State 23-21 to capture their first FCS national championship, they were unanimously voted # 1 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 on Monday. Their 10-0 season was bolstered by Eric Schmid’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Ify Adeyi with 16 seconds to go, earning Sam Houston the title and a seventh victory over a nationally ranked opponent. “You would think if we went into the last stage of the season for a national championship, there would have been some panic on the sidelines,” said Keeler. “There was determination.” Rounding out a season delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic last fall, Sam Houston became the second Southland Conference team to win the FCS title, joining Northeast Louisiana in 1987. The University of Huntsville, Texas is leaving the conference this summer to become a member of the Western Athletic Conference. South Dakota State came in second in the national media poll, followed by national semifinalists James Madison and Delaware. The Missouri Valley and CAA conducted conferences with five selections each. A national panel selects the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, which this spring only includes schools that have committed to a set schedule. A first vote is worth 25 points, a second place 24 points, all the way down to one point for 25th place. — STATS PERFORM FCS TOP 25 (MAY 17) 1. Sam Houston (10-0, 6-0 Southland), 1,000 points (40 votes for first place) Previous ranking: 4; Post season results: 21-15 win over Monmouth; 24-20 North Dakota State Wins; 38-35 win over James Madison; 23-21 victory over the state of South Dakota 2. State of South Dakota (8-2, 5-1 Missouri Valley), 958 Previous ranking: 2; Post season results: 31-3 victory over Holy Cross; 31-26 Win Southern Illinois; 33-3 wins Delaware; 23-21 loss to Sam Houston 3. James Madison (7-1, 3-0 CAA), 918 Previous ranking: 1; Post season results: 31-24 win VMI; 34-21 win over North Dakota; 38-35 loss to Sam Houston 4. Delaware (7-1, 4-0 CAA), 859 Previous ranking: 5; Post season results: 19-10 victory over Sacred Heart; 20-14 win Jacksonville State; 33-3 loss to the state of South Dakota State of North Dakota (7-3, 5-2 Missouri Valley), 827 Previous ranking: 6; Post Season Results: 42-20 win East Washington; 24-20 loss to Sam Houston North Dakota (5-2, 4-1 Missouri Valley), 783 Previous ranking: 7; Post Season Results: 44-10 win Missouri state; 34-21 loss to James Madison Jacksonville State (10-3, 6-1 Ohio Valley), 732 Previous ranking: 8; Post Season Results: 49-14 win Davidson; 20-14 loss to Delaware Southern Illinois (6-4, Missouri Valley 3-3), 706 Previous ranking: 14; Post season results: 34-31 win over Weber State; 31-26 loss to the state of South Dakota 9. Weber State (5-1, 5-0 Big Sky), 705 Previous ranking: 3; Result after season: 34-31 loss to Southern Illinois Eastern Washington (5-2, 5-1 Big Sky), 630 Previous ranking: 9; Post Season Result: 42-20 loss to the state of North Dakota 11. Monmouth (3-1, 3-0 Big South), 606 Previous ranking: 10; Result after season: 21-15 loss to Sam Houston 12. VMI (6-2, 6-1 Southern), 572 Previous ranking: 11; Result after season: 31-24 loss to James Madison Missouri State (5-5, 5-1 Missouri Valley), 503 Previous ranking: 12; Result after season: 44-10 loss to North Dakota UC Davis (3-2 Big Sky), 405 Previous ranking: 13; Result after season: no game Richmond (3-1 CAA), 402 Previous ranking: 15; Result after season: no game 16. Villanova (2-2 CAA), 356 Previous ranking: 16; Result after season: no game 17. Kennesaw State (4-1, 2-1 Big South), 345 Previous ranking: 17; Result after season: no game 18. (tie) Murray State (5-2 Ohio Valley), 247 Previous ranking: 19; Result after season: no game 18. (tie) Rhode Island (2-1 CAA), 247 Previous ranking: 18; Result after season: no game 20. Southeast Louisiana (4-3 Southland), 223 Previous ranking: 20; Result after season: no game 21. ETSU (4-2 Southern), 155 Previous ranking: 22; Result after season: no game 22. Sacred Heart (3-2, 3-1 Northeast), 154 Previous ranking: Unranked; Result after season: 19-10 loss to Delaware 23. Austin Peay (4-5, 4-2 Ohio Valley), 153 Previous ranking: 21; Result after season: no game 24. Alabama A&M (5-0, 3-0 SWAC), 152 Previous ranking: Unranked; Post season result: 40-33 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 25. Nicholls (4-3, Southland 3-3), 110 Previous ranking: 23; Result after season: no game Lost weight: Arkansas-Pine Bluff (24), Northern Iowa (25) Others receiving votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Holy Cross 64, Northern Iowa 59, Davidson 31, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 30, Southern 19, Samford 16, Maine 12, Duquesne 8, UIW 3

