



ENGLEWOOD, Colo. General Manager George Paton has made an important addition to the Broncos front office. The Broncos have hired Kelly Kleine as their Executive Director of Football Operations / Special Advisor to the General Manager, Paton announced Monday. “Kelly is a rising star in the NFL, and we are lucky enough to add someone of her caliber to the Denver Broncos,” said Paton. After working with her in Minnesota for nine years, Kelly has a solid understanding of all aspects of football operations and player evaluation, along with excellent leadership skills. She will be a great resource with her experience on the pro and college side, as well as on her side. knowledge of our classification scale and football calendar. “ In Denver, Kleine will be the primary liaison for the team’s football activities, while also having significant scouting responsibilities for both pro and colleges. Kleine should be an important part of the team’s front office as she will be involved in player evaluation, day-to-day football administration and preparation for the NFL Draft and free agency. Kleine will report directly to Paton and will oversee the Broncos’ video and equipment divisions. Kleine is considered the highest-ranking woman in scouting in the history of the league. She arrives in Denver after spending the past 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, including the last nine seasons with the team’s scouting division. As Manager of Player Personnel / College Scout for the past two years, Kleine was an integral part of the Vikings’ front office. Kleine explored the Midwest region, which included Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, and she served as the point of contact for all off-site scouts, while also planning and facilitating pre-draft visits. Kleine also coordinated the Vikings’ efforts at all-star games and the Combine, leading and training the team’s scouting interns. Kleine also helped the team on the professional scouting side as she assisted with weekly scouting advancements, including special teams. She also evaluated pro teams during the preseason in preparation for the final cuts, while also helping evaluate tryout players. While in Minnesota, Kleine also helped manage the team’s concept operations and led the team’s concept board during meetings, while also helping negotiate during non-committal college. Kleine also helped put together special projects for Vikings GM Rick Spielman. Before being promoted to her last role with the Vikings, Little worked as the team’s scouting coordinator for four seasons (2015-18). She was previously a scouting administration intern (2013) and scouting assistant (2014). Small began her career in Minnesota as a Public Relations Intern in 2012, and she has previous experience with the University of Minnesota and the PGA Championship. In Minnesota, Kleine was a member of the Diversity and Inclusion Council and WISE (Women in Sports and Events) Twin Cities of the team. She has also served as an annual speaker at the Women’s Careers in Football Forum.

