Hockey Hall of Fame receives the stick from Patrick Marleau, jersey





Some of the equipment Patrick Marleau used when he became the all-time NHL leader in games played last month has arrived in the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto. One of Marleau’s sticks and jerseys, plus the helmet he wore when he played in his 1768th NHL game of his career, will be displayed in the Hall of Fame when the building reopens to the public. The province of Ontario is under house arrest until at least June 2, although there is no set date for the venue to reopen. When the Sharks played against the Vegas Golden Knights at the T-Mobile Arena on April 19, Marleau used a variety of sticks and wore multiple jerseys as he got past Gordie Howe to become the all-time leader of the leagues in games played. Marleau said after the game that Sharks equipment managers Mike Aldrich and Vinny Ferraluolo worked behind the scenes to provide the necessary jerseys and poles, along with other paraphernalia. As far as Marleau herself gets into the hall of fame, that will have to wait. Marleau, who will turn 42 in September, ranks 23rd all-time with 566 goals and ranks 50th all-time with 1,197 points in 1,779 career games. He would be eligible for induction three years after he announced his retirement. But Marleau said last week he would would like to return for a 24th NHL season in the fall. Before the Sharks played their last game of the season on May 12, Marleau was handed the stick Howe used in his 1767th and final NHL game on April 6, 1980, which was awarded by the NHL Players Association at the request of the Howe family. . The stick was on display at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto and is now being replaced by a stick used by Marleau on April 19. Patrick Marleau’s outfit from his record-breaking 1768th @NHL game has arrived! The items will be on display for hockey fans to enjoy when we reopen.@BuienRadarNL | #HistoryMarleaud pic.twitter.com/HGxHqtzEvl – Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) May 17, 2021 I was blown away, I was speechless, Marleau said. The more I think about it, it’s crazy they gave that to me. Just very grateful and grateful for the gift, but also for the meaning behind it. Still a little speechless. It’s very special.







