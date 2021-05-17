Host cities are losing out by canceling pre-Olympic training camps: the Asahi Shimbun

Like many communities in Japan, officials in Ageo and Ina looked forward to making the upcoming Tokyo Olympics a success for the visiting athletes and their residents.

The Australian judo team would practice in Budokan prefecture martial arts gymnastics in Ageo, and the members would stay at a community center in Ina town, both in Saitama prefecture.

The train stations in Ageo planned to raise a banner with a welcome message for the athletes.

But on April 21, the Australian team informed the city that it will not hold its training camp in Ageo this summer as the new coronavirus outbreak would prevent them from practicing with Japanese judoka.

Finally, on May 10, the governments of Ageo and Ina decided to give up on their dream.

I was really looking forward to it, said an Ageo official responsible for sports promotion, disappointed.

The Ageo officer is not alone in his feelings.

A flood of cancellation calls and emails from around the world have saddened host cities for the Tokyo Olympics, which have spent years preparing to welcome athletes and promote international exchanges.

By May 13, about 40 local governments had abandoned plans to organize a pre-Olympic and Paralympic training camp or exchange program with foreign athletes, the central government said.

In Ageo, the civil servant disappointedis now thinking about alternative ways to get the message from our community to the athletes.

The city has held an exchange event in the past where local primary school children mingled with judoka from Australia.

If the Australian judo team ever comes to Japan for an international competition, Ageo is willing to provide support and cooperation, the official said.

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION FROM CANADA

An email from Table Tennis Canada arrived in the inbox of the Okaya City Council, Nagano prefecture, in late January.

The city expected to host the Canadian team this summer, but the message dashed that hope.

We cannot get a clear picture of our future plans, “the email said.” We decided to have a pre-Olympic training camp in Canada and have an early check-in at the Olympic Village.

It was a heartbreaker for Kiwamu Sato for personal reasons.

Sato, 29, who works in Okaya’s sales department, is the captain of the council’s table tennis club.

The club is highly competitive, reaching the last eight for three consecutive years until 2019 at the annual All Japan Corporate Table Tennis Championships.

For people like Sato, organizing a training camp meant an opportunity to test his game against Olympians.

I was really looking forward to rallying with the world’s top athletes, Sato said.

The connection between the city and Canada began when the 2005 Special Olympics were held in Nagano prefecture and Okaya hosted Team Canada.

The head of Table Tennis Canada visited Okaya in late 2018 and gave a stamp of approval, saying the training and accommodation facilities and practice partners would be excellent in preparing the team for the Tokyo Games.

But the optimism faded as the COVID-19 situation worsened.

Part of the gymnasium that the Canadian team would use as a practice facility has become a vaccination site.

Ryo Okada, a 28-year-old top player on the city government’s table tennis team, said, I was looking forward to learning more about Canada’s table tennis culture. But it cannot be helped, given the risk of infection.

However, the cancellation has not affected the support atmosphere, he said.

We want to value the relationship as a host city and will encourage the (Canadian team) throughout the city, Okada said.

WITH SILENCE

The prefectural government of Chiba announced on May 12 that the USA Track & Field had canceled its pre-Olympic training camp in three cities – Narita, Sakura and Inzai – over fears for the safety of athletes during the pandemic.

About 120 athletes were expected to stay in the cities to prepare for one of the primetime Olympic events.

Chiba Governor Toshihito Kumagai said it was very unfortunate, but he said he thought the organization that decided to cancel the camp is the best strategy.

However, according to some local authorities, receiving an official report is better than not receiving communication.

In Koshigaya, Saitama prefecture, the city government is still waiting for a Portuguese table tennis team to discuss when and how many people will come for the training camp.

If this continues, we will not prepare in time and we may not be able to organize a camp, a city official said.

The local government has purchased five table tennis tables that cost approximately one million yen ($ 9,150). It will still have to rent a bus to transport the team and other necessary equipment, the official said.

RESOURCES GUIDED FOR VIRUS MEASURES

Many host cities face a difficult decision whether or not to allocate precious, limited resources to the fight against the rising COVID-19 cases.

Higashi-Matsuyama, a city in Saitama prefecture, is one of the cities facing such a dilemma.

The city government announced on May 12 that it has ceased housing the Cuban team that would hold a training camp there from late June to early July.

The Cuban athletes were expected to practice at an athletics facility on the campus of the city’s Daito Bunka University. But the university told the city the plan should be scrapped because it should focus on caring for students in the pandemic.

Since there is no alternative facility in the city, city officials have decided to cancel the training camp after consulting with the Cuban Embassy in Japan.

A small town in Shimane prefecture, Okuizumo has billed itself a hockey town since it became a venue for the sport at the 1982 National Sports Festival.

The city, with a population of approximately 12,000, has produced hockey players for the Japan national team.

Of course, people in the city were excited about the plan to host a training camp for the competitive Indian hockey team ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Games. They were looking forward to meeting about 25 hockey players.

But the pandemic has faded such a dream.

The cabinet secretariat has urged the local authorities organizing a pre-Olympic training camp to implement strict antivirus measures and separate the athletes from the residents by chartering transportation, renting an entire facility or the entire floor of a building for accommodation and the public to keep. away from the team at train stations and other locations.

For small towns like Okuizumo, which has only one public hospital, hosting a team during the pandemic became a risky, low-return endeavor as communication between the team and residents is limited to online only.

The city announced the cancellation of the training camp in March.

An official said: The fact that local children cannot closely monitor the workouts and have some exchanges with the athletes was a big factor in making the decision.

Such a riddle has been felt nationwide.

An official from another local government, who also gave up his plan to host a training camp, said the more we take antivirus measures, the more the exchanges become in name only.

Seiko Hashimoto, chairman of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee, acknowledged at a May 12 press conference that host cities have been preparing for the Olympics for years and now bear even more burdens to do so amid the pandemic.

I know they are very disappointed, she said.

CONNECTED REGARDLESS OF WHAT

Yuji Ishizaka, associate professor of sports sociology at Nara Womens University, expects more pre-Olympic training camps to likely be canceled as the pandemic continues.

The best part of having the Olympics in our home country has diminished, he said.

Despite the bad luck, however, many host cities are determined to maintain their relationships with the host nations and teams, regardless of the fate of the Olympics.

In Nagasaki Prefecture, nine cities and towns have registered as host cities, welcoming teams from a total of six countries, five of which were planning to host a pre-Olympic training camp.

But the prefectural government received two disappointing reports in early May.

The Vietnamese government informed prefecture officials on May 5 that the country will no longer hold training camps in the prefecture – karate, judo and swimming in Nagasaki, athletics and fencing in Isahaya and badminton in Omura.

The Laotian swimming team was supposed to hold a training camp in Nagasaki, but the country’s swimming federation told the prefecture on May 7 that it had canceled the plans.

Both countries said they have changed their minds as COVID-19 infections spread worldwide, a prefecture official said.

A prefecture official said, “It’s sad, but we don’t have a choice. We will continue to work with associated municipalities to positively build deep international relationships. “

The Nagasaki city government canceled the original plan to invite the athletes to local primary schools about a year ago.

Still, schoolchildren have continued to study the history of Vietnam and Laos, eating school lunches with their national cuisines and looking forward to international exchanges, if only remotely and limited.

We have planned so many different exchanges that we are extremely disappointed, a city official said.

An official from a local government elsewhere who has also abandoned its plan to organize a training camp is urging the central government to allocate resources to such efforts.

We hope to exchange visits and get in touch with the host country after the (COVID-19) situation is brought under control.

Even if it’s a year after the Olympics, we’ll be happy, the official said.

(This article is compiled from reports written by Chiaki Ogihara, Yoshihiro Sakai, Yusuke Saito, Hikari Maruyama, Shun Niekawa, Yuki Kawano, and Atsushi Misawa.)