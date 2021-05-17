



The Cincinnati Bengals added another wide receiver to the mix. The NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Monday morning that the Bengals are singing Trent Taylor all over the place, according to a source aware of the situation. The team later confirmed the move. The former San Francisco 49ers receiver and punt returner were both able to fill in the gaps created by Alex Erickson’s departure for Houston in a free shot. A shrewd Louisiana Tech slot receiver, Taylor showed promise to open in tight spaces and be a center release valve during the early parts of his career, including 430 yards on 43 catches with two TDs in his rookie campaign in 2017 Taylor’s career, however, was shaken aside by an injury. He missed the entire 2019 season after a setback after foot surgery. In 2020, he earned just 10 catches for 86 yards in 12 games played. Taylor is a good flier for a Bangladeshi squad that has lined up Ja’Marr Chase No. 5 overall to replace the eternal Pro Bowler AJ Green. Cincy was still on the market for lock aid after design. Taylor, 27, could fit the bill if he proves the injury problem is in the past and can move as he showed as a rookie. The Bengals also signed seven of their draft picks for 2021: Cam Sample in the fourth round of defense, Tyler Shelvin in the fourth round, offensive tackle in the fourth round D’Ante Smith, the kicker in the fifth round Evan McPherson, attacking lineman in sixth round Trey Hill, sixth round Chris Evans back and seventh round defensive end Wyatt Hubert. Here’s other news that Around The NFL will be watching on Monday: The San Francisco 49ers signed wide receiver Marqise Lee and abandoned Austin Proehl. Lee, who spent six years with the Jaguars, was with the Patriots last season but shut down.

The New England Patriots signs veteran lineman Alex Redmond, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported through Redmond’s agent. Redmond started 24 games with the Bengals in the past three years.

The Indianapolis Colts made their signing of kicker Eddy Pineiro official.

The Denver Broncos hired Kelly Kleine as the executive director of football operations / special counsel to the general manager.

The Atlanta Falcons signed defensive linemen Eli Ankou and Olive Sagapolu to one-year contracts and released defensive lineman Eli Howard.

The Detroit Lions signed cornerback Alex Brown, safety Alijah Holder and tight Charlie Taumoepeau.

The Philadelphia Eagles agreed with Ryan Kerrigan, Washington’s former defensive end, to sign a one-year contract.

Washington announced the official signing of defensive back Bobby McCain.

The Las Vegas Raiders signed security Tyree Gillespie and Jim Morrissey center.

The Green Bay Packers announced the signing of quarterback Kurt Benkert.

Wide receiver Daurice Fountain signs a one-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported through Fountain’s agent. The former fifth-round roster has spent the past three seasons with the Colts.

The Tennessee Titans signed wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb and dropped Rashard Davis and linebacker Davin Bellamy.

The Arizona Cardinals signed Tae Hayes’ tight end and brought safety Chris Miller and receiver Darece Roberson Jr.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed corner back Antonio Hamilton, tight side Jerell Adams, running Troymaine Pope and security Curtis Riley.

