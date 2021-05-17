Arizona’s men’s tennis falls to Tennessee in Sweet 16





Arizona’s men’s tennis saw its season come to an end on Monday with a 4-3 loss to Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. UA gave the No. 3 seed volunteers everything they could handle and at one point was ahead 3-2 with two games to go. Tennessee eventually won by taking a pair of three-set wins on the No. 4 and No. 1 tracks. Arizona, which lost the doubles point, won all three singles points in straight sets. Senior Alejandro Reguant ended his college career at a high level and upset number 92 Giles Hussey 6-4, 6-1. Junior Jonas Ziverts, ranked No. 90, took a massive win by toppling No. 10 Johannus Monday 7-5, 6-3. Senior Carlos Hassey also went out and turned down number 115 Pat Harper 6-4, 6-4. All in all, the loss marks a disappointing end to an otherwise fantastic season for the men’s tennis program, which had never made it past the second round of the NCAA tournament before. This isn’t a one-year head coach blip Clancy Shields, one of both. Arizona will return the top four seeded singles players next season, including number 45 Gustaf Strom. The Wildcats also bring in Colton Smith, the highest ranked US signatory in program history. Results Singles No. 10 Adam Walton (UT) def. No. 45 Gustaf Strom (UA) 5-7, 6-1, 2-6 No. 90 Jonas Ziverts (UA) beats. No. 10 Johannus Monday (UT) 7-5, 6-3 No. 41 Marts Meadows (PA) beats. Filip Malbasic (AU) 0-6, 3-6 Luca Weidenmann (UT) def. Herman Hoeyeraal 3-6, 6-4, 4-6 Alejandro Reguant (UA) def. No. 92 Giles Hussey (UT) 6-4, 6-1 Carlos Hassey (UA) def. No. 115 Pat Harper (UT) 6-4, 6-4 Double Walton / Harper (UT) def. Reguant / Hassey (UA) 6-2 Monday / Prata (UT) def. Ziverts / Hoeyeraal (UA) 6-4 Hussey / Mark Wallner (UT) without. Lagaev / Malbasic (UA) 5-2

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos