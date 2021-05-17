Women’s hockey announces schedule 2021-22





Ice hockey for women | 17-5-2021 2:51:00 PM TROY, NY The women’s hockey team at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) will play 35 regular season games during the 2021-22 season, including 18 at the Houston Field House. The schedule features three games against 2021 NCAA Tournament teams, as well as the Engineers’ first-ever meeting with Post University and the fourth Mayor’s Cup against Union, a game not taking place this season. “We believe this is one of the most competitive schedules in the country,” said the fifth-year head coach. Bryan Vines . “Our first home game is for league points against our highway rival and for the first time in program history we will play non-conference games against every Division I. The ECAC is the toughest league in the country and next season will be no different. is a lot to look forward to and we are working hard to prepare for an exciting season of RPI Hockey. “ The Engineers will welcome the University of Montreal to Houston Field Houston for an exhibition game on September 19, before opening their regular season schedule with five consecutive road races. RPI visits Mercyhurst for a set of two games on September 24-25 in Erie, Pennsylvania. The team then heads to Burlington, Vt., The following weekend, for two against the Vermont Catamounts (Oct. 1-2). A home-and-home series with Union College opens the ECAC Hockey game when the two clubs meet in Schenectady on October 8. The weekend series ends the following evening in Troy. That game RPI’s first home game of the year kicks off with a run of 10 of 12 games at the Houston Field House, including five in a row. The Engineers will host Hockey East standouts Boston University and Providence, a 2021 NCAA Tournament participant on October 22 and 23, respectively, before resuming conference play against Clarkson and St. Lawrence the following weekend (October 29-30). RPI spends the first weekend of November on an ECAC Hockey road trip to Princeton and Quinnipiac (November 5-6), before returning home five consecutive times. Colgate and Cornell are coming to town (Nov. 12-13), followed by a non-league game with Post, the first-ever meeting between the two schools. RPI closes the month with a pair against WCHA’s St. Cloud State (Nov. 26-27). The team heads to Dartmouth and Harvard (December 3-4) for its only weekend of competition in December. After a 27-day layoff, the Engineers are back in action on New Year’s Day, opening a set of two games with Merrimack at the Houston Field House. RPI returns to ECAC Hockey Game the following weekend, when it travels to Brown and Yale (January 7-8). RPI hosts Princeton and Quinnipiac (Jan. 14-15), before moving to Clarkson and St. Lawrence (Jan. 21-22). Now a non-conference affair, the fourth annual Mayor’s Cup returns at the Times Union Center on Jan. 29. The Engineers then made it to the home stage with four of their last six games (all ECAC hockey games) coming in Troy. Brown and Yale visit first (Feb. 4-5), for one final regular season road trip to Colgate and Cornell (Feb. 11-12). The regular season will close on February 18-19 with Dartmouth and Harvard. Senior Day is the last Saturday of the year against the Crimson.

