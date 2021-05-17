Creative digital designer | Productive North





A award-winning, independent marketing agency based in Salford Quays, Manchester, looking for a multi-talented Creative Digital Designer to join the team. An ambitious studio, aimed at a candidate who matches their creativity and drive. We believe in driving brands and creating eye-catching features to accelerate online brand sales and growth. A close-knit team that works closely together to always create something that you cannot ignore for all our customers. As part of the team you will always be heard and you will have the opportunity to make an impact. About you You have a passion for developing engaging digital advertisements, stimulating your ideas and designs to create striking and impact. You are a strong team player with initiative, a diverse portfolio with great digital design, campaign work and branding. You will work on various projects, ranging from design for social media campaigns, websites and brand development. Working solo on some projects and within the larger team on other works, from idea to delivery for clients. Skills / experience and responsibilities 2+ years of experience in a creative / marketing agency.

Excellent all-round design skills, with proven experience in brand, digital design and campaigns.

Experience working with online brands and e-commerce companies.

Knowledge of digital touchpoint best practices, including Google, Facebook and Instagram.

A household name in best practice web design, CRO & UX.

Experience creating engaging emailers as part of integrated campaigns.

Excellent creative and technical skills in Adobe Creative Suite.

The development of campaign ideas and implementation through a wide variety of media.

Good understanding of branding; creating and developing identities through guidelines.

Able to manage more than one assignment at a time to meet deadlines.

Strong communication and presentation skills.

Animation skills are desirable, but not essential. Benefits to the business Company pension scheme

Gym membership

Beer Friday

Studio Table Tennis

25 days of vacation

Team outings every quarter

Free secure parking on site If this sounds like your next role and you think you could become the next member of the K2L team, please send a copy of your resume and work samples to [email protected]

