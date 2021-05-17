Northwest Men’s Tennis Makes Third Elite Eight Appearance in Program History | College

MARYVILLE, Mo. For the first time since 2016, the Northwest men’s tennis is headed to the national quarter-finals.
We were thrilled, said Northwest tennis coach Mark Rosewell. This is what you play for, the postseason, and so on. It will be in a very beautiful place, Surprise, Arizona, where the Royals train. We’ve been there several times in the past, they’ve had national tournaments there.
Since 1984, Rosewell Bearcat has led men’s tennis to 20 NCAA Tournament appearances and has competed in the round of 16 seven times since 2006.
But only two other times in program history, in 2014 and 2016, have the Bearcats made it in the eighth round.
With a 4-2 win over Southern Arkansas in the Central Region Championship last week, Northwest hit its quarter-finals ticket for the third time since the NCAA switched to dual tournament play.
Northwest senior Agustin Velasco, co-captain of the team for three years, said this season has been monumental for the Bearcats after COVID forced the MIAA and GAC to combine conferences in the post-season tournament.
We won the conference tournament … we just tried to qualify five teams for the tournament. So that makes it even more difficult, Velasco said. Coming back the next week and winning the regionals is incredible. Winning four games in a row in this region is great.
The Bearcats come in as the No. 7 seed and take on the No. 2 seeded Barry University in a battle between ranked teams. Barry is ranked # 2 in the latest ITA national poll, while Northwest is # 21 in the poll.
We were a bit unlucky with the draw. We have the number two seed who is Barry, the national champion from two years ago, said sophomore Andrea Zamurri from the Northwest. It’s a strong team, but our main thing should be to compete as hard as possible and good things can happen, that’s for sure.
In his second year on the team as a sophomore, Zamurri led the lead for Northwest this year. He made program history by earning both the MIAA Player of the Year and the MIAA Freshman of the year.
I’ve been coaching for over 40 years and we’ve had a lot of good players here at Northwest, both in the men and in the women, but we’ve never had anyone at this level. He’s just been excellent and he’s a better person than a player, which says a lot. So it’s just been really neat, Rosewell said.
Zamurri is in third place in the nation with an 18-1 score for the year, dropping his first and only game of the season to No. 1 in singles against South Arkansas.
I would say that since last year I have grown as a person with me and all my teammates as a group, Zamurri said. In all fairness, expectations were higher for our team this year. It was difficult to live up to expectations. So it took a lot of effort to start the practice, the workouts and everything and that’s the reason why we work very hard and achieve big goals.
In the number 1 match between Barry and Northwest, number 1 ranked Alessandro Giuliato faces Zamurri. Barry’s top doubles team of Tim Buttner and Ignasi Forcano takes sixth place in the latest ITA doubles score.
On the coveted national stage next week, the Bearcats will compete to make their own mark.
In an effort to make history, I mean, the best result the Northwest had in the past was the citizens’ quarter-finals, Velasco said. So trying to win at least one game to be a part of history is going to be great.
The Bearcats (16-4) and Buccaneers (10-0) will face each other on Tuesday at 4:00 PM at 4:00 PM in Surprise, Arizona.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit