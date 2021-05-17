‘We’ve done nothing but win one hockey game’: the islanders’ focus remains unshakable for Game 2 vs. Penguins





The culture surrounding the New York Islanders has changed so drastically since the arrival of Lou Lamoriello and Barry Trotz three years ago that stealing Game 1 on the road against the favorite Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday did little to shift the gauge. That’s why the Islanders’ head coach ensured the equivalence of the sarcastic gesture of circling your index finger with an equally unmotivated exclamation of “whoop-de-doo,” with Game 2 looming Tuesday night at the PPG Paints Arena. “We’ve done nothing but win one hockey game,” Trotz said Monday after his team’s limited optional practice, less than 24 hours after their 4-3 overtime triumphed over the Penguins to a 1-0 lead in the first. round. “We saw a lot of that in the playoffs last year,” added Trotz after taking his team to the Eastern Conference Final in the bubbles of Toronto and Edmonton last season. “We have many returning players. We recognize that you consider each game to be a special event and that you continue with good, bad, or indifferent. You try to get better. Today it was all about getting our body in the right place, our mind in the right place. “ That’s why Sunday afternoon’s thrilling disappointment, with the Islanders overtaking a 2-1 deficit, netted the tying goal with three minutes to go, and newly acquired recently struggling Kyle Palmieri scored his second score of the game in extension for the winner is treated as ‘business as usual’ for a club that gives all facets of a season a workman-like attitude. “It’s just important in any series to focus on one game at a time,” said veteran forward Matt Martins. “It’s a race against four [wins] and we picked up the first game well. Our next task is to make it a 2-0 series. We know it’s going to be tough, they are a good hockey team … we have to be our best. “ The Islanders expect a strong push from the Penguins, who don’t want to fall into a 2-0 hole like they did two years ago against New York. They could get an extra boost in the form of star winger Evgeni Malkin who was sitting Game 1 with an injury. His status for Game 2 is questionable. “He is a fantastic player. Such a talent, a game changer, ”said Trotz. ‘Will it do anything for us? No. We play them the same way. Our concept is a whole team concept and it won’t really change much. Just know that he has certain unique qualities as a player that will make him better. “They’re going to make their adjustments, we’re going to try to anticipate those adjustments … this is where the chess game comes in a little bit.” On the Islanders’ injury front, Trotz hasn’t revealed much about injured starting goalkeeper Semyon Varlamov, who missed Game 1, other than skating with the team on Monday. Rookie Ilya Sorokin put on a dazzling show in Game 1, taking 39 times out of 42 shots to win, but Varlamov is No. 1, at least for this year as Sorokin continues to adapt to life in the NHL after he came over from Russia last summer. ‘We’ll see where Varly is in terms of health. He’s very close, ”said Trotz. “I trust both of our keepers. That’s the beauty of Ilya. We knew that process would be slower, just the transition from coming over to the KHL but at the same time its first start [of the regular season against the Rangers] was a surprise and it didn’t go very well. I don’t know if it stopped him, but it made us treat him very carefully, knowing that his ability is immense. Whoever we put into the net, we feel comfortable with it and we don’t make up excuses. “

