Quadri Aruna awards kit sponsorship to table tennis players





In line with his philanthropic gesture, Nigerian international Quadri Aruna confirmed the uniforms of six table tennis players for the coming year on Monday. In an audio post from Aruna, the Oyo state-born athlete said the initiative stemmed from his desire to nurture more top players like himself. I take this opportunity to thank the table tennis family for their support in these difficult times and to urge us to stay safe as we continue to fight this pandemic worldwide. In my usual way of giving back to society and supporting new talent in Nigeria, I will be supporting a number of players at the National Championships NTTF 2021 and I wish all players the best of luck and let the tournament begin, Portugal based Star said. Speaking at the presentation in Lagos on Monday, ITTF Nomination Committee Chair Wahid Enitan Oshodi said Aruna has become a shining light in table tennis with his friendly gesture towards young players in the country, urging other top players to lead by example. to take from him. Oshodi also announced that the four new players who have distinguished themselves at the National Championships will also benefit from Aruna’s gesture during the grand final on Saturday, May 22. World No. 1 in the U-13 category, Musa Mustapha and his brother, Mustapha Mustapha from Borno state, as well as Kabirat Ayoola from Oyo state and Aishat Rabiu were the four cadet players to be equipped by Aruna for a year. The duo Taiwo Mati and Azeez Solanke got an extension of their kit sponsorship for another year. A delighted Mati praised Aruna for the support, while promising to keep working harder to match the African champion. Other players who have benefited from the sponsorship of Arunas kits include Sukurat Aiyelabegan (Kwara), Muiz Olanrewaju (Oyo), Nurudeen Hassan (Lagos), Olajide Omotayo (Lagos), Fatimo Bello (Lagos), Abdulahi Afolabi (Lagos), Taiwo Balogun (Lagos)), Ademola Abiola (Oyo) and Tobi Falana (Kwara). Paralympic debutants Isau Ogunkunle (Ogun) and Faith Obazuaye (Delta) have also benefited. Each player is expected to receive two pairs of rubbers, knives, T-shirts, shorts, a tracksuit, a pair of shoes, socks, a towel, a bat sleeve, a backpack and a cap.

