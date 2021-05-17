Kearney Boys Play Tennis to Platte County for District Championship | Boys Tennis





KEARNEY The Boys’ Tennis Kearney won the Missouri Class 2 District 8 team championship after going through three rounds of postseason action. The Bulldogs closed it off with a 5-4 victory over Platte County on Thursday, May 13 at Platte County High School in Platte City. The win over the Pirates was the second double win in a row against an opponent Kearney had beaten earlier this season. Kearney had a 2-1 lead after the double action when Jason Scott and Cooper Varone took a tiebreaker win over Platte County freshmen Gavin Nichols and Emilio Escamilla. Seniors Grant Woltkamp and Kolby Smothers took the second doubles win with an 8-4 win over senior Daunte Aliawat and junior Austin Vanek, setting the Kearney duo a perfect record through conference and district action this season. Woltkamp and Smothers won the district doubles championship on May 7. The duo achieved equal success in singles against Platte County, as both recorded victories. Still, the Pirates were able to close the gap with Kearneys Scott and senior Tyler Carr dropping their games. The deciding match came down to Hayden George facing senior Bradley Beeson. After dropping the first set, George was 5-4 down in the second set before playing two games to keep the match going. He brought the momentum to a 5-2 start in the third set before Beeson picked up two games to make it look like another tiebreaker was on the way. George decided in the last doubles to take a different path than his teammates. Taking the last two games to win the set 6-4, he inspired a crowd of players in Kearney purple to run across the field, eventually lifting George and the district trophy above their heads. Kearney enters the sections with a 10-3 double record, having already earned revenge on the two Class 2 competitors by winning them. The Bulldogs defeated Grain Valley in the district semifinals after losing to them in the regular season. The only other loss was Class 3 Liberty North. The Bulldogs faced Thomas Jefferson Independent in their game for sections on Monday, May 17. Results will be updated as they become available.

