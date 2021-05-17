Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Lineup Strategy for May 17th

Monday offers a main NHL list of three games starting at 7:30 p.m. ET DraftKings. This article provides DFS advice for DraftKings lineups, plus some DraftKings Sportsbook bets to aim.

The Bruins lost a close game in the first matchup of the series on Saturday, but if history tells us anything between these two teams, it’s likely they’ll bounce back soon. Boston and Washington played extremely close this year, going 4-4 ​​in the season series, while Boston’s goal was 26-25. I expect the Bruins to get a few more shots here on 39-year-old Craig Anderson ($ 7,900) as he only had to put in 22 shots in game one, and just like the money line on the Bs tonight.

If we were fair, St. Louis should just be happy to just be in the playoffs. The Blues suffered a big drawdown defensively with the loss of Alex Pietrangelo and suffered both in the net and in the attack. Meanwhile, Colorado is the best team in the playoffs in the advanced stats, where they come first in xGF% and the standings. The Blues also have four main players who are questionable for this game, including two of their top scorers in David Perron ($ 6,500; health protocols) and Vladimir Tarasenko ($ 4,700; lower body). The puck line here is worth taking, even with diminished odds.

Top line stack

Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals

Patrice Bergeron ($ 6,900) David Pastrk ($ 7,500) Brad Marchand ($ 7,000)

The Bruins topline all played more than 20 minutes in the series opener and should have even more big minutes in line now that B’s are 0-1 behind in the series. While it wasn’t a banner night for this group in Game 1, it’s worth noting that their top offensive player Pastrnak was able to get six shots off and also found the score sheet with a power play assist. Any kind of production for this line on special teams comes as a bonus against Washington, which finished in fifth place with the penalty kill this year.

Washington also scored well defensively this year, but they are certainly rolling the dice by starting Anderson in the net for this series and there is little doubt that net performance for Washington is likely to drop if he plays the entire series. This Boston-based trio ranked fourth in regular season goals scored in a line and are available here at well below their usual price range at DraftKings. I like to attack tonight with the top of the Bs on what could be a very low scoring slate.

Superstar to Target

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues ($ 8,600)

There probably isn’t much discussion about who is the best piece on tonight’s slate. MacKinnon gets into this game after an absence of two games that was most likely just for precautionary / rest purposes. The center averaged 17.3 DKFP over its past 10 games and averaged 4.8 SOG over that same period, just below the DraftKings bonus mark. The Blues have all kinds of question marks over injuries and have a penalty kill that finished just 24th in the league in terms of efficiency. The Avalanche is too strong in 5v5 for the long-term Blues in this series and with MacKinnon reassured, this will almost certainly lead to some big games for the center. Owning it all, but letting it fade out here, with two other low-scoring games on the slate, feels wrong.

Value at violation

Mike Hoffman, St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche ($ 4,300)

None of the games on this list have an O / U greater than 5.5 goals, so aiming forward with solid peripheral stats in SOG could be key in big GPPs where low scores can last the day. Hoffman has had an up and down season for the Blues, but has averaged 2.1 SOG and 8.6 DKFP over his last 10 games. He can also get a bump in the Ice Age here, with a few of the Blues forwards listed as questionable and Hoffman comes out of a strong regular season finale picking up three power play assists. In any case, expect him to see a little more usual Ice Age than usual in Game 1, against a good attacking team like the Avs.

Matt Duchene, Nashville Predators at Carolina Hurricanes ($ 3,000)

The Predators have moved Duchene to their top line in an effort to get one of their best offensive players on track. Avalanche’s former high point comes from one of the worst regular seasons of his career, as he only picked up 13 points in 34 games. However, the new assignment seemed to lift him at the end of the year as he scored two goals in the Preds final while playing alongside Ryan Johansen ($ 3,400) and Filip Forsberg ($ 6,000). Duchene is a good target here as he should see solid minutes and really bring upside potential at this near-minimal salary price.

Stud goals

Philip Grubauer, Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues ($ 8,400)

All three keepers starting for the favorites on this slate are expensive, so paying for the best of the bunch isn’t exactly a terrible idea. Grubauer has won five of his last six games after coming back from injury late in the season and has been fantastic behind a solid defense for Avs, with a .922 serve over the year. He comes in after stopping 54 of his last 55 shots and faces a Blues team that may be without some of their best scorers for Game 1. Colorado now ranks as -286 favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, but paying all the way up here is definitely recommended for core lineups today.

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators at Carolina Hurricanes ($ 7,500)

If you’re looking for some sort of leverage in large GPPs, where ownership will definitely come into play, Saros is a very tempting target. The Predators wouldn’t be in the playoffs if he wasn’t in the middle of the season and he comes into this game with a .930 save percentage over his past 10 games. While the Hurricanes are clearly the better team, we see goalkeepers like Saros stealing first-round games every year with great performances. Taking a shot at his low ownership and low salary in Game 1 isn’t a bad idea at all in GPPs today.

Value for defense

Samuel Girard, Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues ($ 4,300)

Girard returned to action for the Avs a few weeks ago and promptly played back more than 23 minutes in his lone second game. He’s an integral part of their rear rotation, setting off attacking career numbers this year, much of which came when he filled in for Cale Makar ($ 6,400). While Makar has a better advantage overall, it makes a lot of sense to take the discount on Girard here as he has averaged over 1.9 blocked shots over his past 10 games and will certainly get some power play exposure as well . The Avs value plays all have a solid advantage in this spot given the skewed nature of the odds here (in favor of Colorados) and Girard is a good way to save money on defense without taking away much of your potential advantage today. .

Power-Play defenders

Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals ($ 4,700)

McAvoy has now played more than 23 minutes for the Bs in each of their past three games and had a prolific Game 1 for fantasy purposes, landing five SOGs and a power play assist in the 3-2 defeat. McAvoy is Bruins’ best all-round defender, so I fully expect them to give him big minutes during this run. He lost about half the power play time for Boston in Game 1 and can even see his minutes increase in special team situations for Game 2 after having some success there at the start of the series.

Dougie Hamilton, Carolina Hurricanes vs. Nashville Predators ($ 6,600)

The Hurricanes come in as -250 favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, so loading their best offensive players really isn’t a terrible strategy for DFS today. Carolinas power play ranked second best in the league in 2021 and goes against a penalty kill in Nashville that was third best in the league. The only fear here is a big game from Saros, but we can’t blur obvious spots on a three-game slate. Hamilton averaged 3.2 SOG and 12.3 DKFP over his past 10 games and should be well rested after the last game of the regular season. He should be heavily considered here as part of any Carolina PP1 stack and should be your first stop / preferred option if you’re paying on defense today, assuming you can find value elsewhere.

