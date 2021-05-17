India’s big cricket tournament has been suspended. Should it have happened at all?

Sam Panthaky

Sohini Mitter is a big cricket fan. Normally she would have the Indian Premier League (IPL), a glamorous action-packed cricket tournament held in April and May every year and one of the largest in the world. But this year Mitter had other things on her mind.

“My parents’ illness coincided with the IPL,” Mitter told NPR.

Both her parents fell ill during India’s fatal outcome Covid-19 outbreak. For weeks, India is confirming more new cases than anywhere else in the world and thousands of deaths every day. Desperate Indians are turning to social media to buy something oxygen cylinders and antivirals. Hospitals in many cities have to send patients away because there is no space and people die without receiving care.

But in April, the IPL, a star-studded cricket festival, sometimes took place less than half a mile from hospitals where desperate scenes of India’s COVID crisis unfolded. Critics called it unethical, but fans said it kept them sane. Organizers said the games were encouraging people in a difficult time. They defended their decision to let them go until the players started testing positive one by one.

Isolated from the virus … and from reality

This year’s IPL began on April 9. Every night that month, star players from India and more than half a dozen other countries lined the cricket ground in their colorful jerseys. The matches were held in six cities in India, in empty stadiums due to the pandemic. Sound engineers tweaked the broadcast with fake cheers and booing for TV viewers. Cricket commentary alternated with public service announcements about masks and social distancing. To protect players from the virus, the tournament’s organizers placed cricket players and staff in a bio-secure bubble, a special arrangement to limit contact with the outside world, similar to what the National Basketball Association did last year in Florida.

But for many Indians, it felt like the tournament was not only isolated from the virus, but also from reality.

“It was like [the IPL was] literally in a different bubble than whatever was happening in the country, ”says Mitter.

Online, the opinions of Indians were divided as to whether the IPL was inappropriate or a boon.

“If you look at it from the scale of the tragedy unfolding and the prevailing medical emergency across India, it’s heartless to have a sporting event every night that makes us all look ridiculous. ostrich to behave. #Unreasonable #Apathy, “wrote @BuienRadarNL.

“Personally, I don’t miss the IPL as they continue. I think it’s still helpful to give people a sense of normalcy every night – and if only to keep them at home and healthy. However, I fully understand and support players. retreat; could have done that myself, “wrote @ZeeMohamed.

“Was it sensitive to play cricket when there was such a disaster, such a crisis in the rest of India?” says Karunya Keshav, co-author of a book on cricket.

For much of April, as the magnitude of the crisis in India became more apparent, there was little public recognition of the crisis by the organizers, teams or players of the IPL, Keshav said. While ordinary Indians used social platforms such as Twitter and Instagram to share pleas for drugs and oxygen to help COVID-19 patients, the IPL kept talking to cricket. Teams social media feeds were devoid of any COVID messages. Some posts were criticized for being offensive. Shah Rukh Khan, a Bollywood actor who owns one of the IPL teams, the Kolkata Knight Riders, posted a festive tweet on April 24 about a new sponsor. Shortly afterwards, it provoked an online response from Indians that said the IPL could make better use of its massive social media following by bolstering requests for help.

The PSAs in masks and social aloofness contests were underway, but they felt inadequate, Keshav says. Backlash grew as organizers pledged no help for COVID aid and continued to hold competitions in cities like Ahmedabad and New Delhi, where the outbreak was one of the most serious.

“There was a feeling [among the public] that there wasn’t really any empathy from the teams and the organizers, ”she says, adding that the players could have done at least something symbolic, like wearing black armbands to show solidarity with those who were members.

Some newspapers boycotted the tournament. “At such a tragic time, we find it absurd that the cricket festival is taking place in India,” on April 25 Note from the editor of the New Indian Express said. “This is crazy commerce.”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), a regulatory body that oversees the IPL, has repelled calls to cancel the tournament, saying it served as a positive force during a crisis.

“If you all walk onto the field, you will bring hope to millions of people who have tuned in,” the BCCI interim CEO wrote to players in an internal e-mail end of April. “Although you are professionals and will play to win, this time you are also playing for something much more important … humanity.”

‘It all felt like something very unfair was happening’

Beyond optics, there were deeper concerns that the IPL was squeezing resources that were already scarce. While Indian citizens were looking for ambulances to take their relatives to the hospital, IPL organizers had an ambulance ready outside the stadiums. Like many desperate Indians, Mitter had to run around Mumbai for days to find coronavirus tests for her ailing parents, who are both in their late sixties. IPL players, on the other hand, were tested almost daily.

“It all felt like something very unfair was happening compared to the situation on the ground for the common man,” says Mitter.

The IPL brand is valued at more than $ 6 billion, making it one of the richest sports tournaments in the world. To maintain the bio bubble, players and staff had separate check-in desks at airports when traveling between matches. The organizers provided state-of-the-art care facilities for players, including the ability to airlift them to safety.

Many cricket fans, and even one IPL player, wondered if the tournament was doing enough for COVID-19 relief.

“How do these companies and franchises spend so much money and the government on the IPL when there are people who cannot be admitted to hospitals?” Andrew Tye, who plays for the Rajasthan Royals team, told the media in his native Australia, after he had decided to leave the tournament for “personal reasons”. Another Indian player withdrew to care for family members affected by COVID-19.

As criticism of the IPL grew, there was a rare acknowledgment of the controversy from within the tournament on April 26. Australian Pat Cummins, of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad, shared one Note on social media with a $ 50,000 COVID-19 donation.

“As players, we are privileged to have a platform that allows us to reach millions of people that we can use for the good,” Cummins wrote, urging his fellow cricket players to contribute.

‘Bring in some positivity and cheers’

Back in Mumbai, Mitter finally found coronavirus tests for her parents, and they both tested positive. Her mother was hospitalized and her father isolated at home.

“There was a terrifying loneliness in the house because no one was allowed to visit him,” says Mitter. “[My dad] was in his own room, I just left the food outside his room. “

Mitter says her father just lay on his bed all day. He didn’t feel like doing anything. But if the cricket match came in the evening, his mood would change.

“The impact of those four hours of distraction was reflected in his body language, his food,” she says. “He would go to sleep a much calmer person than in the morning. ‘

Then Mitter started to feel different about the tournament.

“For selfish reasons, I wanted the IPL to continue,” she says. “Because I could see my dad living a normal life every day for at least four hours.”

But in the end, the coronavirus managed to penetrate even the advanced biobubble of the IPL. Several players tested positive and on May 4, almost halfway through the tournament, the organizers suspended the tournament indefinitely. Almost a full month’s worth of matches, including the final scheduled for May 30, were canceled.

“We have tried to bring in some positivity and cheers, but it is imperative that the tournament be shelved now and that everyone returns to their families and loved ones in these difficult times,” the organizers said in a statement. press release.

Since then, several individual players and nearly all eight teams have announced financial contributions to COVID-19 funds or say they are partnering with nonprofits to raise money for oxygen and other essential supplies.

“It is our moral responsibility to participate in this struggle and help the country in these difficult times,” said the Punjab Kings team in its fundraiser. Announcement. “The fight against the virus may be tough, but together we will overcome it.”

Mitter says it was the right choice to suspend the games, but she is concerned about her father. “He doesn’t know what to do with his evenings because there is no IPL,” she says. Maybe the sports channel will broadcast videos of old games, she says.

