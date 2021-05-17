Classrooms play defense while soccer scores

Meanwhile, according to public records, the average employee salary for the county is about 13% lower than the national average. The superintendent’s salary is about $ 20,000 less than I would earn if I were still an English teacher Oak Park and River Forest High school outside of Chicago.

Let’s take a look at the cost of those football uniforms, when the faculty and administration are so underpaid. Prices vary from product to product, from seller to seller. Some schools receive their uniforms as promotional material from companiesso that when they play on TV, people see not only the best recruits, but also Nike, or Russell, or some other brand promoted on every frame of the broadcast. What if they have to buy those uniforms?

Here are some average costs. A typical price for jerseys and britches is about $ 150. So a school with four full sets of uniforms will spend $ 600 worth of uniforms on each player. Helmet costs can vary. Helmets from official NFL helmet maker Riddell retail for $ 120- $ 400 eachdepending on the model. But some will go for more than $ 1,000. Given the threat of concussion, I imagine that the more expensive the helmet, the better the protection.

Let’s increase the cost for a high school football helmet to what might be a low $ 250, which means having two helmets requires $ 500 for each player in the varsity. These costs are not included in the costs of equipping the teams at a lower level in the program.

And football players do not walk barefoot. Cleats range widely in price, from about $ 20- $ 120. Let’s be conservative and say a school is going for the $ 50 shoe. For a team of 80 players, that’s about $ 4,000.

That increases the cost of equipping a single varsity footballer in the underfunded school I was watching to about $ 1,150. Outfitting the entire team totals more than $ 90,000, if these raw and probably conservative numbers add up.

A uniform lasts about three years. Helmets have a lifespan of up to a decade and must be replaced or overhauled. A Texas school spends $ 18,500 annually just overhauling helmets.

In the meantime, teachers buy their own supplies so that their students have access to sufficient learning resources.

Schools finance such expenses in different ways. Many programs rely on athletic booster club fundraisers. Yet those same schools rarely have anything like an academic booster club. Teachers buy what the tax-based budget cannot provide from their own wallets, which are already depleted by low salaries, days off, and other statements their communities make about their worth.

In some schools, the football program increases its own income through golf tournaments or the sale of program ads or liquor tickets. I cannot find online reports of discount cards in support of STEM or literacy education in high schools in Georgia. Nor have I seen such extensive fundraising efforts to support extracurricular non-athletic activities of any kind. I cannot find an arrangement with book publishers, computer companies, pencil manufacturers, furniture sellers, or other companies to support schools so that when kids open their backpacks, people will be impressed that they have books by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt or Pearson.

Some Big Tech operators have provided free services like Google Classroom, no doubt to engage kids with Google for life as their tech company. But In general, the K-12 education market is not a core profit center compared to broader cases. It’s a lot smaller than most other areas of business, including telecommunications and financial services. . . . K-12 isn’t a big money maker, but it’s a big branding opportunity.

Investing in children’s learning is just not very profitable in the business world. What’s the point of putting money into schools if there is no return for investors? Governor Kemps’ new pipeline teacher initiative focuses on recruiting, preparing, mentoring and retaining the best and brightest in education. But is that really how schools work?

I recently heard from a Georgia teacher who had lost two jobs with non-renewal notifications. What terrible education would result in two terminations, and why do schools continue to employ him?

The answer: He’s a soccer coach who has sat on two technical staffs where the head coach was fired, and with him all of his staff so that the upcoming coach could be surrounded by are boys. Just like they do in the pros and in college, where coaches don’t carry the burden of a class load. It didn’t matter whether the old coaches, or the new ones, could teach or not.

What was important was that they had to keep the new head coach happy, and that meant ditching the old assistant coaches and bringing in the new, prioritizing their coaching, not teaching.

By now, we all know who is to blame when measures like test scores decline: the teachers. They’re the ones who buy their kids’ essentials, while the soccer team has cool uniforms at an exorbitant cost. Those who work overtime, during stoppages and when in the building, to help children stay on track without compensation. Those who have fallen into intellectual obscurity by their administrators. The ones you can’t go to school without.

But they don’t score touchdowns. So what value do they have?