Buckeyes falls 4-1 to TCU in round of 16





The Ohio State men’s tennis team lost 4-1 to the seventh-seeded TCU on Monday in a round of 16 NCAA tournament games in Orlando, Florida. The Buckeyes (22-4), who weren’t seeded because they played almost exclusively opponents in their pandemic-restricted schedule, only won at No. 1 singles. John McNally defeated Alistair Gray 6-4, 6-0 in his match. Coach Ty Tucker focuses on doubles, but the Horned Frogs took it to jump on the Buckeyes. Ohio States Cannon Kingsley and JJ Tracy were leading 5-2 at number 3, but shortly after Justin Boulais and James Trotter lost, McNally and Robert Cash fell 6-4 after losing the deuce point that would tie the game made. Buckeyes’ hole deepened in singles. McNally was the only Ohio State player to win his first set. At number 4, Boulais lost 6-2, 6-0 shortly after McNallys’ game ended. Kingsley, who entered the match unbeaten in 27 singles matches, was broken at 3-4 on the deuce point in the second set, falling 6-4, 6-4 ahead of Luc Fomba at No. 2. TCU (19-7) took the game when Tadeas Paroulek Kyle Seelig finished 6-4, 6-1 at number 5. Seelig led 4-2 in the first set before Paroulek won the last four games. James Trotter at number 3 was behind 7-6, 6-3. Tracy at number 6 was stuck 3-6, 6-1, 1-1 when TCU qualified. “We had chances to win the first set with Trotter and (Seelig) and came up short,” said Tucker. “That put us in a big hole, and we weren’t able to fight our way out completely.” Ohio State reached the eighth finals for the 15th consecutive season. Kingsley and McNally will participate in the singles tournament after the end of the team tournament. “I’m proud of the guys who went through COVID and all the stuff they went through and found a way to compete,” said Tucker. “When we get to the last site of the NCAA tournament and end it like we did today, that’s not what I want and not what I was used to doing. “But we’re going to try to have a big summer and look forward to COVID gone and back to full-time lifting, full-time running and full-time training. Those are the things we missed last summer. so that we can come back here next year. “ [email protected] @check it now

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos