Outside the ice rink, badger coach Mark Osiecki puts his passion for fishing to good use

On more than one occasion, Walker noted that Wisconsin actually has 15,000 inland lakes. And we all have fish, he said with a grin.

According to generally accepted statistics, Minnesota has 15,291 natural lakes, while Wisconsin has 15,074, meaning Minnesota can claim the title of most of the lakes in the continental United States. Although with the typical Minnesota modesty, they round it up to 10,000 for the license plate. Both Midwestern neighbors are quite far behind Alaska, which has three million lakes.

In any case, both fishing and hockey are a significant part of the culture in Minnesota and Wisconsin, where they are rivals on the ice and on the water, with the ongoing debate about which state has the best hockey and fishing. Mark Osiecki is a Minnesota-born Minnesota who has made a name and a career in hockey in Wisconsin, finding a unique way to incorporate his love of off-season fishing into a popular event for the benefit of children.

On Saturday, May 22, the Osieckis annual fishing tournament will be dubbed Casting for children is launched on the many lakes in and around the Wisconsin capital. Madison, which is also home to the Wisconsin Badgers, has five prominent lakes in the middle of town, meaning Badger hockey players can walk just a few blocks from their home track and reel in a lunker if they get the right bait and some luck .

Osiecki, who is the associate head coach of the Badgers men’s hockey team, grew up in Burnsville, Minnesota, where he was instrumental in that community’s hockey dynasty in the 1980s. Between 1983 and 1987, Burnsville (then known as the Braves) played in four state title games in five years and won the US one-tier championship in 1985 and 1986. Mark Osiecki played for his father, Tom, who coached the Braves. a striking puck-moving and shot-blocking defender.

From the suburbs of Twin Cities, he made his way to Wisconsin and was a key player on the Badgers 1990 national championship team. After 93 NHL games for a quartet of teams (including five games for the Minnesota North Stars in their last season in Bloomington), Osiecki began coaching, spent time in the USHL and AHL, and worked as an assistant coach with national championship teams at North Dakota in 1997 and Wisconsin in 2006, and served as the head coach at Ohio State from 2010-13. He returned to his alma mater to work as an assistant for Tony Granato in 2017 and has been with the Badgers ever since.

Former Wisconsin Badgers highlight and current Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski (left) fished with a professional guide during the 2019 Casting for Kids fishing tournament near Madison, Wisconsin.

Grandfather had a great influence on the fishing industry

In addition to growing up with a passion for hockey fueled by his father, Osiecki developed an enduring love for fishing from his grandfather, Marty Rossini, who was a renowned football and hockey coach at Hamline University and the St. Paul Schools.

My grandfather was a huge, huge fisherman, so I ended up going north and fishing with him a lot in the summer, Osiecki said, recalling countless forays to Hackensack and the Leech Lake area of ​​northern Minnesota. That’s really where the passion started to come in. As a young child your grandfather will be your idol, so he really fell in love with fishing.

As a teenager, there was a legendary trip Mark and his younger brother, Matt, took to Minneapolis in a canoe on the roof of their car for a trip to Lake Harriet. There, with two fishing rods, no net and not even tongs, they landed a musk.

Osiecki lived and worked in Wisconsin for much of his professional life, eventually buying a house on a lake near Eagle River, Wisconsin, a famous state’s musky fishing area. His social media timeline will catch and release a shot of a fish just as much as last season’s celebration of the Badgers Big Ten title.

In some ways, the nightmare of the pandemic gave way to a dream season for the Badgers, who won the conference’s regular season title for the first time in the modern era of Badgers hockey by a small percentage over the Minnesota Gophers . That triumph came just months after the Badgers were barely able to put in an entire team for some games, when COVID made its way through the Wisconsin’s locker room.

Despite falling to the Gophers in the Big Ten playoff title game, and being one-and-done against Bemidji State in the NCAA tournament, Wisconsin claimed the program’s second Hobey Baker Award winner at Cole Caufield, who an immediate the Montreal Canadiens.

Mark Osiecki, state champion in Burnsville, Minnesota, and national champion for Wisconsin, was an assistant coach with the Badgers in two different periods and is a former head coach of the state of Ohio. Greg Anderson / Wisconsin Athletics Photo.

Fast turnaround time at event

Osiecki said that even in a strange season like this, there is a growing passion for Badgers hockey, and the generations-old rivalry with the Gophers.

So many people didn’t have the opportunity to feel that excitement in person, but then you talk to people and they say, We’ve all watched it on TV over and over, Osiecki said. Some people watched more Big Ten hockey than ever, and hopefully it will continue like this. We and Minnesota have to do what we did because that rivalry is hockey, and those two programs are fueling the excitement.

As a frequent guest on a Wisconsin radio show a few years ago, Osiecki asked the hosts out of the blue what should happen to start a charity fishing tournament. The event blossomed quickly from that seed of an idea.

It’s crazy how quickly it came, Osiecki said. It was less than six months from the first call to the first event, and it turned out incredibly well.

That was four years ago. After canceling in 2020 due to the pandemic, the on-water tournament is back in 2021. Not knowing what would be, while the nation was still recovering from what was essentially a lost year, Osiecki and other organizers have Casting for Kids covered. 21 by 60 boats. Within a few days they had to increase that number to 64 boats because of the great interest.

Professional fishing guides donate their time, their boats, and their fishing gear to make the part of the day on the water a success. And while they’re officially full, Osiecki said if people want to bring their own boat and join on Saturday, they won’t be turned away. All proceeds from the tournament and its associated online auction go to the University of Wisconsin Children’s Cancer Center.

Quite a few former badgers who now play in the NHL and minor league hockey often return to Madison for the fishing tournament, where it’s not uncommon to see men like Granato, Mark Johnson, Joe Pavelski, Brian Elliot, Chris Chelios, Craig Smith, Luke Kunin and others on the water.

The hockey world is incredibly humble, Osiecki said.