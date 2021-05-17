The Grimston Cricket Club is celebrating its 75th anniversary by appointing Lord Bellingham as president





The Grimston Cricket Club is celebrating their 75th anniversary in style, with three new sponsors, the unveiling of a brand new purpose-built training facility and the announcement of Lord Henry Bellingham as club chairman. Captain Mark Tilbrook thinks this is an exciting time for the club. Tilbrook said: We are going against the trend of local cricket clubs falling into decline. Lord Bellingham at Grimston. (47223378) Grimston is truly at the forefront of a village cricket revitalization, with brand new facilities and three great sponsors. Lord Bellingham is a hugely influential spokesperson for the club, not to mention a lifelong cricket fan, and we couldn’t be happier to have him on board. Taking advantage of Sport Englands’ Return-To-Play grant has allowed the club to install a new all-purpose practice facility at the Grimston Cricket Ground to enable them to return to the world in a socially detached way. training. Meanwhile, two of the club’s new sponsors have covered the cost of the team’s equipment for the upcoming season. In addition, The Three Horseshoes pub has also agreed to provide sponsorship and free food as a further incentive for the club. Lord Bellingham is equally enthusiastic about the prospects for the club and says he is delighted to be able to combine his passion for cricket and local causes. He said, I am delighted to have been named president of the Grimston Cricket Club. As a local it is great to see these new facilities and to be able to play a part in the future success of this fantastic club. Grimston net (47223386) Joe Johnson, director of first team sponsor JPJ IT Consulting Limited, which provides IT project management, business consultancy and change management services, said: Grimston is a great village club with a real emphasis on teamwork and camaraderie. I took the opportunity to sponsor the first team and it’s really rewarding to see my logo on the front of the shirts. The club is also sponsored by Endpoint IT Ltd, which specializes in information security, project management and strategic IT leadership. Practice nets are on Wednesdays at 6pm and matches are on Sundays at 1pm. New players are always warmly welcomed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ternetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos