Former Cal star Jahvid Best named St. Mary’s coach





In a homecoming and rousing rent, former Cal football star Jahvid Best will become the next head football coach at St. Mary’s High School of Berkeley, the school announced Monday. Best, who played at Salesian Prep and later at Cal and in the NFL, replaces Connor Banks, who led the Panthers to a 14-21 record in four seasons. Banks left to take an administrative job at another school, said St. Mary’s athletic director Casey Filson. “I think the ability to run his own program attracted him to the position,” said Filson. “Jahvid has made it very clear that his first goal is to get this program going.” The main job at St. Mary’s is Best’s first chance to run a program, but he has helped staff at his two former schools. After retiring from the NFL, Best returned to Cal as a student assistant; He has coached running and defense at Salesian for the past three years for the past season. “I will draw on all my coaching experience and all my playing experience,” said Best. “I want to pass on the knowledge that I have. I feel like my work ethic was my work ethic what made me great as an athlete. … What I want to do with my program is teach the children how to do the work and how to dedicate themselves to the work. I think I can pass that on throughout the program, from top to bottom. … I really just want to build my program from scratch. I am not too focused on where my coaching career will be. It’s not even about me; the point is that these children achieve their goals and dreams. ” It took some luck to connect Best and St. Mary’s. Best’s wife, Rachael Armstrong, was assisting with the girls’ soccer team at St. Mary’s, Filson said, when she suggested her husband might join the soccer staff. “I was just sitting on the sidelines one day and I didn’t really recognize him,” Filson said. ‘I said,’ Hey, how are you? ‘and he introduced himself. A few days later, his wife came forward and said, “If there’s ever a head coach position, he’d be interested.” Best said his wife knew before that the position was open. “I think you could say she’s my agent now,” he joked. “They called, and I jumped on it because it’s exactly what I was looking for.” Considered a top-100 recruit outside of high school, Best committed to Cal, where he earned two first-team All-Pac-10 selections and became a first-round NFL draft pick. However, concussion made Best’s NFL career short – three seasons with the Detroit Lions – before returning to Berkeley to pursue a coaching career. Best, who was also a track star, qualified and competed in St. Lucia in the 100 meters of the 2016 Summer Olympics, two years after returning to Berkeley. In the spring, Best will also help coach the sprinters on the St. Mary’s track team.

