Sports
Florida State drops College Cup final in penalty shootout
CARY, NC (WCTV) – The Florida state football team is looking for its third-ever NCAA championship, taking the field against Santa Clara Monday afternoon.
The Seminoles, the top-ranked overall team in this year’s tournament, didn’t drop a game all year and were defensively naughty, allowing only one goal over four tournament games (in the Sweet Sixteen against Penn State).
FSU has had consecutive wins via penalties over Duke and Virginia.
As strong as the Seminoles were on the defensive, the Broncos, the eleventh overall seed, were offensive, scoring multiple goals in three of their four tournament matches, including a 4-1 win over Ohio State to open their tournament run and a 3-1 win against North Carolina in Thursday’s semifinal.
The Broncos’ scoring ability puts them at # 7 in the nation in scoring, averaging 2.6 goals per game.
The two programs have only met once, with Santa Clara taking a 4-1 win in the 2001 Nike Wake Forest Invite. The Broncos won their only national title that year.
An FSU win would make them the fourth program of all time to register at least three national championships in the sport, while an SC win would make them the seventh multiple champions.
As we’ve done in the past for football, basketball, and baseball, host a live blog of tonight’s game tonight. Well have score updates, analysis, lost observations and thoughts.
For up-to-date updates and analysis, make sure you are follow myself and WCTV Sports on Twitter.
Kick-off is scheduled for 5:30 PM and the game can be seen on ESPN2.
FINAL (PKs) – FLORIDA STATE 1 (1) – SANTA CLARA 1 (4)
For the second time in the school’s history, Santa Clara is the national champion.
SC hit all four penalties while the Noles missed their first two – from Clara Robbins and Emily Madril – from the right post. Gabby Carle hit the third PK attempt for the Noles, but it was Izzy DAquila who sealed the fourth PK deal and gave the Broncos victory.
A full summary can be found here. A tough way to end this great season, but if there is a silver lining it will be one of the shortest offseasons ever, so the Noles will be back on the field before you know it.
Thank you for joining us tonight.
END OF SECOND TERM – STATE OF FLORIDA 1 – SANTA CLARA 1
For a third game in a row, the Seminoles go to penalties.
100 – 1 – 1
The first extra time is over and the Noles had every chance, even in the last minute, but we play another 10-minute session, suddenly dead.
91 – 1 – 1
The first extra session is on its way.
FULL TIME – STATE FLORIDA 1- SANTA CLARA 1
For the third consecutive game, FSU must go past 90 minutes to have a result.
Your grades after 90:
- Shots: FSU 5; SC 5
- Shots on Target: FSU 2; SC 2
- Stores: FSU 1; SC 1
- Violations: FSU 10; SC 13
- Corners: FSU 1; SC 3
84 – 1 – 1
That offside on the Zhao goal is in danger of being very big, as the Broncos just tied the game with less than seven minutes to play.
SC’s Kelsey Turnbow took a two-for-one near the top of the 18-yard box, faked FSU’s Emily Madril, and tucked the ball into the back of the net to tie it up.
79 – 1-0, Florida State
It looked like we had a second goal for ourselves when Zhao shot one into the back of the net, but the goal came out after the offside flag went up.
ESPN had a great angle and it was confirmed.
63 – 1-0, Florida State
We have our first goal and it is for the foot of Jenna Nighswonger, who bends the ball into the net from the left foot on a beautiful shot.
Zhao, who has had all the looks in the world tonight, is finally awarded a point, as is the assist.
I mean … look at this.
57 – 0-0
The Seminoles are starting to put some real pressure on in the attacking third and just had their arguably best look at goal on a four ball feed across the midfield to Yujie Zhao, but she took one too many and let the ball roll away before going could get a solid shot.
46 – 0-0
The second half is underway.
HALFTIME: FLORIDA STATE 0 – SANTA CLARA 0
It’s 0-0 on the scoreboard and it’s played so close, even if the Noles have had a majority of the ball so far.
Some key numbers for you:
- Shots: FSU 2; SC 2
- Shots on target: FSU 1; SC 1
- Stores: FSU 1; SC 1
- Violations: FSU 1; SC 4
- Corners: FSU 1; SC 2
26 – 0-0
What an opportunity for the Noles in the best view of the day’s goal.
FSU worked the ball to the top of the 18-yard box and Kristen McFarland gives chase, but Nicolos comes out to challenge and the Noles win their first corner of the game.
The corner found Zhaos’s head, but he went out and we remain scoreless.
21 – 0-0
Santa Clara has won the first set piece of the match, on a corner kick to the right of the FSU goal, but the shot sailed over the penalty area and the game ends in a Broncos offside.
We remain scoreless.
10 – 0-0
Not much action in the first 10 minutes of this – FSU has a lot of possession on their defensive side of the field and had a shot at goal from Yujie Zhao’s head, but failed to convert.
The Noles didn’t seem eager to pick up the pace at first, so SC was extra alert on defense.
1 – 0-0
We, my friends, are on the way.
PREGAME & LINEUPS
Happy Monday everyone, and welcome to our very first FSU football live blog, where the Seminoles are looking for a third star atop the summit against Santa Clara.
The starting lineups are known and they are as follows:
FSU:
GK: Cristina Roque
DEF: Gabby Carle, Emily Madril
MIDDLE: Jaelin Howell, Lauren Flynn, Kirsten Pavlisko, Clara Robbins, Yujie Zhao
FWD: Jenna Nighswonger, Leilanni Nesbeth, Kristen McFarland
Santa Clara:
DM: Marlee Nicolos
DEF: Eden White, Marisa Bunnis, Makoto Nezu
MIDDLE: Skylar Smith, Karen Goor, Alex Loera
FWD: Izzy DAquila, Kelsey Turnbow, Julie Doyle, Sally Menti
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.
