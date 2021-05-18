The former knight entered the final game of the 2019 season and then was the starter for the Tigers last season when he completed 218 of 324 passes for 2,366 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Athletic identified the development of Baselaks as a key factor in how Missouri fares this fall.

Moses Douglass, Back Defensive, Springfield Kentucky

One of the top contenders in his class, Douglass enrolled in the UK early on, played in three games and was given a redshirt as a freshman.

He played in seven games last season and was credited with one tackle.

Isaiah Gibson, Line of Defense, Springfield Kentucky

Although he played in one game in 2019, Gibson saved as a freshman.

Last year, he played in nine games, scoring five tackles. He also got into a quarterback rush against Mississippi state.

Jonathan Allen, Offensive Line, Dunbar Cincinnati

Allen, a four sports star for Wolverines, sustained a knee injury during his last season that derailed a number of recruiting moments, including interest from Power 5 programs, including the state of Ohio. He made the save on arrival at UC and saw no game action last season.

Justin Harris, Cornerback, Wayne Cincinnati

Harris has played in 23 games, recorded 18 tackles and split one pass for the Bearcats.

He’s part of a deep angles group at UC, and he may have to be patient to break into the starting lineup, but he’s already gone viral on social media.

A photo of Harris attending the trophy ceremony after the Bearcats lost the Peach Bowl to Georgia in January went viral after the Georgia parent who took it up predicted he would be the worst man on the roster next year.

Bryant Johnson, Recipient, Butler Cincinnati

A 6-3, 195lb walk-on, the former Aviator brings size to the position but hasn’t seen any game action in two seasons at UC.

Jestin Jacobs, Linebacker, Northmont Iowa

After redshirting in 2019, Jacobs played in five games last fall, including one start. He finished the season with four tackles.

According to HawkeyeInsider, he could be lining up for a big outside role this fall.

Gabe Newburg, Line of Defense, Northmont Michigan

Northmont’s all-time pocket leader redshirted in 2019 and played in four games last season. The Academic All-Big Ten closed the season with three tackles and appears to be part of a large group of players competing for game time for the Wolverines this fall.

Michael Brown-Stephens, Recipient, Springfield Minnesota

After redshirting in 2019, the 5-11, 195-pounder played in five games for the Golden Gophers last fall. He caught his first career touchdown pass against Wisconsin and finished the year with four catches for 40 yards.

It may not start this fall, but appears to be in two-depths, according to The Daily Gopher.

Justin Stephens, tight ending, Trotwood-Madison Toledo

A 6-5, 265-pounder that was a three-star prospectus took a red shirt in 2019 and didn’t enter a game last season.

Kenyon Sneed, Recipient, Trotwood-Madison Toledo

The 6-1, 200-pounder who played quarterback and receiver for the Rams didn’t get into action last season.

Ben Sauls, kicker, Tippecanoe Pittsburgh

The all-state kicker and soccer player made his college football debut last fall when he kicked an extra point in the Panthers season opener against Austin Peay. That was his only match action of the season, but he reportedly completed all the place-kicking duties in Pitt’s spring game last month.

2020 Class

David Afari, Backward, Lakota West Miami University

The three-star prospect who was the number 60 player in Ohio in his class came into action in one game last season for the RedHawks.

Robbie Glass, Trustee, Springfield Shawnee Kent State

The three-star prospectus played three games last fall and had special team equipment.

Jaiden Cameron, Defensive End, Northmont Northwestern

The No. 61 recruit in the state saw no game action for the Wildcats last season.

Sammy Anderson, Cornerback, Trotwood-Madison Cincinnati

A star and state champion in football and basketball for the Rams, Anderson played two games for the AAC champion Bearcats last season.

He’s part of a deep position group at UC that includes returning starters Coby Bryant and Ahmad Sauce Gardner.

Gavin Gerhardt, Offensive Line, Xenia Cincinnati

He wore a red shirt last year, but could end up in the deep two this fall. The Athletic reporter was in the mix at the watch this spring.

Daved Jones Jr., Linebacker, Lakota West Cincinnati

The three-star prospectus played in six games last season, recording five tackles. He also broke a pass.

JuhTan McClain, run back, Fairfield Kentucky

The highest rated member of the 2020 class in the area graduated early and enrolled in the UK last winter. He played in all 11 games last fall, running 62 yards on 16 carries. He also returned one kick for 26 yards and had a few special team tackles.

Sawiaha Ellis, Linebacker, Fairfield Toledo

The three-star recruit considered the number 175 athlete in the country according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings who did not play last season.

Seth Frantz, Line of Attack, Northmont Toledo

I didn’t see any game action last season.

Larry Stephens, Recipient, Springfield Toledo

The basketball player and all-state receiver who was a three-star recruit at No. 68 of all players in Ohio saw no game action for the Rockets last season.