Watch: Science Hill has big day in regional tennis tournament | Sport





The BRISTOL Science Hills tennis team picked up where it left off. The Hilltoppers played at the Ida Stone Jones Community Tennis Center for the second time in a week and took home a ton of hardware at the Large Schools Regional on Monday. Griffen Nickels won the boys’ singles championship, while Om Patel and Daniel Haddadin teamed up to win the boys’ doubles and Allie Knox and Leah McBride won the girls’ doubles titles. They are all headed for the state tournament in Murfreesboro. Nickels defeated Tennessee Highs Hagan Oakley 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) in an entertaining final with quality tennis on both sides of the net. It was Nickel’s third win in four games this year against Oakley, a close friend and occasional doubles partner. It’s great, said Nickels, who will be making his second appearance at the state tournament. The difference between the loss and the gain was all mental. He is a really good friend and I am happy to play with him in the final. He’s a good player and he played well. After Nickels won the first set, Oakley picked up his game. He was serving for the second set when Nickels broke and eventually forced a tiebreaker, which he won 7-4 to put the game on ice. It was a fun game to play, said Oakley, a junior who won a state doubles championship in 2019. We’ve been hitting buddies for a while. I drive to Johnson City to play and we know each other. It’s hard to take today. I don’t feel like I really left it all behind today. I hope next year I can get more motivated and just want it more. Patel and Haddadin won a few consecutive matches, eventually surpassing Greenevilles Brayden Kennedy and Jackson Weems 6-2, 6-1 in the final. It’s going to be a fun time, Haddadin said about going to state. Play our best tennis, play well together and see how far we can go. In the girls’ doubles final, Knox and McBride defeated Tennessee Highs Keona Fielitz and Ellyson Kovacs, the champions of District 1 6-4, 1-6, 6-4. Nickels, Haddadin and Patel won the District 1 championships on the same courts last week. But McBride and Knox left the district tournament as runners-up after losing to Fielitz and Ellyson. They retaliated on Monday and won the region’s biggest game. It feels pretty cool, Knox said. The Science Hill boys and girls teams are also still alive in the team competition. Both will host Farragut on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the sections with a bid in the state’s semi-finals on the line. In the girls’ competition on Monday, Dobyns-Bennett’s Willa Rogers made quick work of two opponents and won the championship without losing a game. Rogers defeated Morristown Easts Kathryn Hall in the semifinals and Sevier Countys Haleigh Latta for the championship. Both games ended 6-0, 6-0 and both ended quickly. I was satisfied with how I played today, said Rogers, who will be playing at Liberty University next year. I was a little surprised at how it went, but it was the best possible scenario, so I was happy.

