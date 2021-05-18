Pandemic pickles | Vincent Juico

NO people, it is neither the name of a country music band nor a horror movie with great pickles. It is the name of the fastest growing sport in the country and in the US.

The game can be played both indoors and outdoors, which is one of the reasons why it experienced exponential growth in terms of players and jobs during the pandemic.

The sport combines the facets of tennis, badminton and table tennis. The paddles and the ball are light. The ball has 26 to 40 holes which makes it somewhat aerodynamic.

Pickleball started as a backyard kid’s game that is now also for adults because it can be played practically anywhere.

Here in the Philippines, according to Mark Casal, Chairman of the Marketing and Promotion Committee of the Professional Pickleball Association of the Philippines (PPAP), the game is growing, as evidenced by the 19 pickleball courts in various municipalities in Pangasinan.

Pickleball communities are growing everywhere. The PPAP has 633 members and counts. According to Mark, the pandemic has not hampered sports growth.

The PPAP continues to run pickleball webinars for coaches and players alike, and they have already gained a foothold in 23 schools, colleges and universities. The game makes no distinction because it can be played by anyone from the age of six to 90, male or female.

According to usapickleball.org, pickleball is fun, social and friendly. The rules are simple and the game is easy to learn for beginners, but it can develop into a fast, fast and competitive game for experienced players.

The same group said the pickleball was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, a short ferry ride from Seattle, Washington. Three dads Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell, and Barney McCallum whose kids were bored with their usual summer activities are credited with creating the game.

Pickleball has evolved from original handcrafted gear and simple rules to become a popular sport in the US and Canada. The game is also growing internationally, with many European and Asian countries adding courts.

A pickleball court is the same size as a double badminton court and measures 20 by 44 feet. In pickleball, the same field is used for both singles and doubles. The net height is 36 inches on the sidelines and 34 inches at the center.

The court is striped, similar to a tennis court with right and left service areas and a 7-foot no-volley zone in front of the net (also called the kitchen). Courts can be built specifically for pickleball or they can be converted using existing tennis or badminton courts.

Coach Jenny Marcos, PPAP founder and board member, plays the game herself and at the age of 55 is ranked 8th in the world in her age group, namely seniors. Coach Marcos says that we Filipinos can excel in the sport because it does not require height, weight and height.

However, the game demands speed and speed that Filipinos are known for. Coach Jenny says there are retired tennis and badminton players who use pickleball to keep fit as well as compete.

Both Marcos and Casal agree that the game helps children develop hand-eye coordination, speed, speed, and lateral movement.

If the pandemic ends, may I give the game a pickle, I mean a try. I mean it.