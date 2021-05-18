Source – New England Patriots to re-sign quarterback Brian Hoyer





FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts – Veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer will re-sign with the New England Patriots, a league source confirmed to ESPN on Monday. He joins a busy position starring Cam Newton, 2021 first-round design pick Mac Jones and third-year veteran Jarrett Stidham. Hoyer, who had made a free visit to the New York Jets earlier this off-season as a possible backup for No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, opened last season as the Patriots’ best backup, before moving to No. 3 spot slipped behind. Stidham after the fourth week. Hoyer, 35, offers back-up quarterback insurance while a potential starting game unfolds in front of him. Coach Bill Belichick has declared Newton the best option at this point, leaving the door open for Jones – and possibly Stidham – to challenge him to the starting role. ‘Someone should play better than [Newton] does, ”Belichick said on April 29. The return of Hoyer, who previously played for the team in three different stints (2009-2011, 2017-2018 and 2020), offers the Patriots flexibility and insurance depending on how a starting competition goes. In training camp last year, Hoyer had arguably the most consistent performance among Patriots quarterbacks. That initially helped him beat Stidham, who was the second option in 2019. Hoyer was unexpectedly pushed into a starting role a few days before the Patriots’ Week 4 road race against the Kansas City Chiefs, as a result of Newton testing positive for COVID-19 the night before the team was due to travel. The Patriots lost 26-10 in a game that was pushed back one day, with the team traveling on the morning of the game. Hoyer went 15-of-24 for 130 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception, and had a notable slump at the end of the first half when he was fired when the Patriots ran out of timeouts, giving them a shot at a field – try for goal. He also lost a fumble on a strip bag, which was his last game before Belichick replaced him with Stidham. From then on, Hoyer was the Patriots’ third quarterback for the rest of the year. The Boston Globe first reported the Patriots’ intention to re-sign Hoyer.

