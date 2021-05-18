Chappell backs Cummins over Smith for Australia captain | Cricket News





(Photo by Cameron Spencer / Getty Images) SYDNEY: Former skipper Ian Chappell has backed premier fast bowler Pat Cummins about batting maestro Steve Smith for Australian team captain after incumbent Tim Paine is retiring.

Chappell’s views are in contrast to Paine, who recently said he will have no qualms about former skipper Smith returning to the job if he chooses to retire.

“I think it’s time to move on. When you go back to Smith, you go back. It’s time to look ahead, not in the rearview mirror,” Chappell told Wide World of Sports.

He also believes Cummins’s prospects of leading Australia in the future should not be compromised, even if he was aware of plans to mess with the ball in the infamous 2018 Test match against South Africa in Cape Town.

The ball-mess fiasco had led to an overhaul of Australia’s winning team culture, in addition to an annual ban for then-captain Smith, his deputy. David Warner and a nine-month suspension for Cameron Bancroft.

During an interview, Bancroft had hinted that other bowlers might be aware of the plot in which he and two others – Smith and Warner – were paying a huge price.

“When people start jumping up and down about Pat Cummins captain of Australia when he knew it, the answer is pretty clear because it falls back to Smith,” Chappell said.

“He’s (Steve Smith) the guy who should have stopped it. The captain has the overall say and power to stop it, and he didn’t. I don’t think it should count against Cummins, even if they decide that the bowlers did.

“Smith is the guy who should have made sure the whole thing never started,” Chappell added.

Bancroft’s recent statement on the infamous episode has raised the issue of ball tampering once again.

During the test in Newlands in March 2018, Bancroft was caught by television cameras trying to sand one side of the ball with sandpaper. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail

