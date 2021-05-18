Iowa football coaches did not take pay cuts as previously announced





In June 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic threatened college earnings, University of Iowa Athletic DirectorGary Bartaannounced that he and several high profile coaches, including the head football coachKirk Ferentzwould take voluntary pay cuts. 11 months later, reporting ofThe Gazetteshows that Ferentz has not implemented a pay cut, nor his football staff. The story is important to swim fans, because in between those two news stories was a third Iowa update: In August 2020, Iowa announced it would drop its women’s and men’s swim and dive programs, along with two other sports. The June 2020 announcement came as the worsening coronavirus pandemic endangered college football season. Iowa already saw a shortage in the athletics budget. Barta announced that he would take a voluntary salary cut of more than 30%. He also announced that four well-paid head coaches (football Kirk Ferentz, men’s basketballFran McCaffery,basketball for womenLisa Bluder,and wrestleTom Brands) had agreed to one-year pay cuts of 15%, or on ‘contributions back to the athletics department’. ButThe Gazettereports that while McCaffery, Bluder, Brands and Barta saw their base salaries drop, Ferentz did not. Ferentz’s base salary even increased by $ 100,000, as outlined in his contract, from $ 2.6 million to $ 2.7 million. Ferentz is the highest paid public servant in the state of Iowa. The rest of the football coaching staff Ten soccer coaches agreed to forgo bonuses earned for qualifying for a bowl game. (All in all, that saved the Iowa athletic department just over $ 400,000, per The Gazette. The coaches of other sports who cut their pay collectively saved the school $ 1.6 million.) But all ten football coaches saw their base salaries rise significantly. Strength trainerRaimond Brathwaite‘s salary doubled from $ 205,000 to $ 450,000. Ferentz’s sonBrian,The team’s offensive coordinator saw his salary increase from $ 775,000 to $ 860,000. Despite the other coaches forgoing those bowl-game bonuses, Ferentz didn’t. He’s paid an additional $ 100,000 to qualify for a bowl game the Hawkeyes never actually played – the game was canceled when Iowa’s opponent, the University of Missouri, reported too many cases of COVID-19. PerThe Gazette,most of the members of the Iowa athletics department took on the pay cuts. That includes the athletic director, Gary Barta. Even the coaches of the school’s four Olympic sports – swimming and diving, men’s tennis, men’s gymnastics – volunteered to take on the pay cut. The school later declined that offer after announcing the program reductions. Iowa has since reinstated its women’s swimming and diving program after a lawsuit alleging the school violated Title IX by scrapping the team. But head coachMarc Longstepped down after 17 seasons. The original announcement said Ferentz and the other coaches would either take the pay cut or “return contributions to the athletics department.”The Gazetteasked the school if Ferentz had contributed, and the school pointed to Ferentz’s previous donations to “support football letter winners initiatives” in late 2019 and late 2020. When asked if others of the football staff had contributed, the school named the sole assistant coachKen O’Keefe,who made a donation of $ 20,000 in late 2020. (O’Keefe more than made up for this, however, with a base salary increase of $ 260,000, from $ 625,000 to $ 685,000.) Month after the school discontinued its swimming and diving programs.







