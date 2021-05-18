The Portsmouth High School boys tennis team remains undefeated in Division II NHIAA roundup

PORTSMOUTH – The Portsmouth High School boys tennis team improved to 7-0 in the season with a 9-0 victory over Division I Winnacunnet on Monday at South Mill Playground.

Ryan Porter (No. 1, 8-0), Addison Bloom (No. 2, 8-0), Eliot Danley (No. 3, 8-4), Aidan Shilman (No. 4, 8-1), Devon Starr (No. 5, 8-3) and Raphael Hay Tenne (No. 6, 8-0) won their respective doubles matches for the Division II Clippers.

In doubles, Porter and Bloom won 8-1 at number 1, Danley and Shilman won 8-0 at number 2 and Callum Stocker and Starr won 8-1 at number 3.

BOYS TENNIS

Exeter 5

Derryfield 4

MANCHESTER- RyanMatson (No. 2 singles, 8-6), EthanKoroski (No. 3, 8-5) and Charles Gaughan (No. 4, 9-8) won the singles competition for Exeter.

In doubles, KyleLankler and Matson won 8-6 at number 1 and Koroski and Gaughan won 8-6 at number 2.

GIRLS TENNIS

Portsmouth 8

Winnacunnet 1

HAMPTON Chloe Arsenault (No. 1, 8-5), Sophia Jundi (No. 2, 8-1), NinaLingamfelter (No. 3, 8-1), ElizabethDrakatos (No. 4, 8-4), Lucy Ferrini ( No. 5, 8-4) and CaylieColk (No. 6, 8-3) all won in singles for Division II Portmouth (10-1).

Winnacunnets StellaSebany and Emily Barnes won 8-2 at number 1 in doubles for Division I, Winnacunnet (6-6) Jundi and Draatos won 8-0 at number 2, and Ferrini and Colk won 8-2 at number 3.

Oyster River 7

Timberlane 2

DURHAM – Sofie Gibson (No. 1, 8-0), Lulu Upham (No. 3, 8-5), Vivian Keegan (No. 4, 8-0), Kathryn Demarest (No. 5, 8-4) and MeganZehetner (No. 6, 8-4) all won in singles for Oyster River.

In doubles, Gibson and Vivian Keeganwon8-1 at No. 1, and UphamandSophiaKarageorgouswon9-8 (7-5) at No. 2.

Dover 8

Salem 1

DOVER – Rachel Vitko (# 1), Taylor Wilson (# 2) and Tory Vitko (# 3) all won their singles matches with 8-0 scores in this match.

Dover improved with the win to 13-0.

JociFaasen (No. 4, 8-2), Emilia Ross (No. 5.8-0) and Kate Ross (No. 6, 8-4) also won singles for Dover.

In doubles, the Vitkos won 8-1 to No. 1 and Wilson and Riya Ramdevon 8-0 to No. 2.

BASKETBALL

Windham 9

Exeter 0

EXETER The Blue Hawks fell to 7-8 with this Division I loss.

Sam Malgeri had two hits for Exeter, while Jake Wiberg and Jason Bickford both had one.

Dover 7

Spaulding 0

ROCHESTER Senior Alex Noel gave up three hits and struckout 13 when Dover improved to 5-6 with this Division I victory.

Devon Lapierre, Luke Russell and Jackson McCoy all had multiple hits for the Green Wave. Jack Sullivan, Brandon Dow and Sam Farrington each scored a hit for Spaulding.

SOFTBALL

Windham 21

Exeter 8

WINDHAM Emma Plourde had two doubles and four RBI’s for Exeter in this Division I loss.

Julia Sveen (two hits, walk, two runs scored), Madi Paige (hit, RBI, twice scored) and

Annie Christiana (two runs, RBI) led the Blue Hawks.

Thomas Aquinas 7

Somersworth 2

SOMERSWORTH Ashleigh von der Linden gave up four basehits and struckout 13 in this Division III victory for the Saints, who scored four runs in the sixth inning.

The sophomore also had four hits, including two doubles and three RBI’s.

Elizabeth Flynn (three hits, RBI, four runs), Jenna Bancroft (two hits, RBI), Sophie Nadeau (hit, run), Sophie Graziano (hit, run) and Ava Coffey (hit) led St. Thomas (7-4 ).

BOYS LACROSSE

Berwick Academy 14

Marshwood 6

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine -Nick McSorley had seven goals and two assists for Berwick Academy in this win.

Shea Green and Jackson Travis both had two goals and three assists, while Albert Allen (goal, assist), Paddy Condon (goal) and Ryan Muse (two assists) all played a part in the scoring.

Berwickgoalie Connor Hohn had four saves.

Sean McGuire had three goals, while KevinCouglar, SamDeGrappo and Andrew Goodwin all had one.

Marshwood goalkeeper Silas Hamblet had six saves.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Thomas Aquinas 15

Goffstown 14

DOVER-BrookeChandler and Sarah Leahy each had fourgolas, while Megan Leahy had three for Division III St. Thomas Aquinas against Division II Goffstown.

Emily Dornan, Katherine Dornan, EllaKuselias and Jaimie Murrayall scored for the Saints, Defensively, Carly Caswell and Cat Vetter starred.

Portsmouth 17

Exeter 12

PORTSMOUTH -Portsmouth held on to victory on Saturday despite two players lagging behind in the last 10 minutes.

Exeter and Portsmouth each scored two goals in this two-man advantage for the Blue Hawks.

Mia Smith led Portsmouth with five goals, while Sadie Alati, Avery Ruhnke and Annie Parker all had three.

Portsmouth goalkeeper Arden Griffin had six innings.

JUNIOR VARSITY

GIRLS TENNIS

Winnacunnet 3

Portsmouth 1

HAMPTON -AbayneshO’ConnorandKristinaDwiputra-Sumolangwon 8-4 at number 1 in doubles, while Grace O’ConnorandSydney Whalen won 9-8 at number 2 and MollyRobie and Emma Dumont won8-3 at number 3.

Portsmouth’s Katie Reedand Maddie Harris won 8-3 at number 4.

