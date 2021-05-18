Sports
The Portsmouth High School boys tennis team remains undefeated in Division II NHIAA roundup
PORTSMOUTH – The Portsmouth High School boys tennis team improved to 7-0 in the season with a 9-0 victory over Division I Winnacunnet on Monday at South Mill Playground.
Ryan Porter (No. 1, 8-0), Addison Bloom (No. 2, 8-0), Eliot Danley (No. 3, 8-4), Aidan Shilman (No. 4, 8-1), Devon Starr (No. 5, 8-3) and Raphael Hay Tenne (No. 6, 8-0) won their respective doubles matches for the Division II Clippers.
In doubles, Porter and Bloom won 8-1 at number 1, Danley and Shilman won 8-0 at number 2 and Callum Stocker and Starr won 8-1 at number 3.
BOYS TENNIS
Exeter 5
Derryfield 4
MANCHESTER- RyanMatson (No. 2 singles, 8-6), EthanKoroski (No. 3, 8-5) and Charles Gaughan (No. 4, 9-8) won the singles competition for Exeter.
In doubles, KyleLankler and Matson won 8-6 at number 1 and Koroski and Gaughan won 8-6 at number 2.
GIRLS TENNIS
Portsmouth 8
Winnacunnet 1
HAMPTON Chloe Arsenault (No. 1, 8-5), Sophia Jundi (No. 2, 8-1), NinaLingamfelter (No. 3, 8-1), ElizabethDrakatos (No. 4, 8-4), Lucy Ferrini ( No. 5, 8-4) and CaylieColk (No. 6, 8-3) all won in singles for Division II Portmouth (10-1).
Winnacunnets StellaSebany and Emily Barnes won 8-2 at number 1 in doubles for Division I, Winnacunnet (6-6) Jundi and Draatos won 8-0 at number 2, and Ferrini and Colk won 8-2 at number 3.
Oyster River 7
Timberlane 2
DURHAM – Sofie Gibson (No. 1, 8-0), Lulu Upham (No. 3, 8-5), Vivian Keegan (No. 4, 8-0), Kathryn Demarest (No. 5, 8-4) and MeganZehetner (No. 6, 8-4) all won in singles for Oyster River.
In doubles, Gibson and Vivian Keeganwon8-1 at No. 1, and UphamandSophiaKarageorgouswon9-8 (7-5) at No. 2.
Dover 8
Salem 1
DOVER – Rachel Vitko (# 1), Taylor Wilson (# 2) and Tory Vitko (# 3) all won their singles matches with 8-0 scores in this match.
Dover improved with the win to 13-0.
JociFaasen (No. 4, 8-2), Emilia Ross (No. 5.8-0) and Kate Ross (No. 6, 8-4) also won singles for Dover.
In doubles, the Vitkos won 8-1 to No. 1 and Wilson and Riya Ramdevon 8-0 to No. 2.
BASKETBALL
Windham 9
Exeter 0
EXETER The Blue Hawks fell to 7-8 with this Division I loss.
Sam Malgeri had two hits for Exeter, while Jake Wiberg and Jason Bickford both had one.
Dover 7
Spaulding 0
ROCHESTER Senior Alex Noel gave up three hits and struckout 13 when Dover improved to 5-6 with this Division I victory.
Devon Lapierre, Luke Russell and Jackson McCoy all had multiple hits for the Green Wave. Jack Sullivan, Brandon Dow and Sam Farrington each scored a hit for Spaulding.
SOFTBALL
Windham 21
Exeter 8
WINDHAM Emma Plourde had two doubles and four RBI’s for Exeter in this Division I loss.
Julia Sveen (two hits, walk, two runs scored), Madi Paige (hit, RBI, twice scored) and
Annie Christiana (two runs, RBI) led the Blue Hawks.
Thomas Aquinas 7
Somersworth 2
SOMERSWORTH Ashleigh von der Linden gave up four basehits and struckout 13 in this Division III victory for the Saints, who scored four runs in the sixth inning.
The sophomore also had four hits, including two doubles and three RBI’s.
Elizabeth Flynn (three hits, RBI, four runs), Jenna Bancroft (two hits, RBI), Sophie Nadeau (hit, run), Sophie Graziano (hit, run) and Ava Coffey (hit) led St. Thomas (7-4 ).
BOYS LACROSSE
Berwick Academy 14
Marshwood 6
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine -Nick McSorley had seven goals and two assists for Berwick Academy in this win.
Shea Green and Jackson Travis both had two goals and three assists, while Albert Allen (goal, assist), Paddy Condon (goal) and Ryan Muse (two assists) all played a part in the scoring.
Berwickgoalie Connor Hohn had four saves.
Sean McGuire had three goals, while KevinCouglar, SamDeGrappo and Andrew Goodwin all had one.
Marshwood goalkeeper Silas Hamblet had six saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Thomas Aquinas 15
Goffstown 14
DOVER-BrookeChandler and Sarah Leahy each had fourgolas, while Megan Leahy had three for Division III St. Thomas Aquinas against Division II Goffstown.
Emily Dornan, Katherine Dornan, EllaKuselias and Jaimie Murrayall scored for the Saints, Defensively, Carly Caswell and Cat Vetter starred.
Portsmouth 17
Exeter 12
PORTSMOUTH -Portsmouth held on to victory on Saturday despite two players lagging behind in the last 10 minutes.
Exeter and Portsmouth each scored two goals in this two-man advantage for the Blue Hawks.
Mia Smith led Portsmouth with five goals, while Sadie Alati, Avery Ruhnke and Annie Parker all had three.
Portsmouth goalkeeper Arden Griffin had six innings.
JUNIOR VARSITY
GIRLS TENNIS
Winnacunnet 3
Portsmouth 1
HAMPTON -AbayneshO’ConnorandKristinaDwiputra-Sumolangwon 8-4 at number 1 in doubles, while Grace O’ConnorandSydney Whalen won 9-8 at number 2 and MollyRobie and Emma Dumont won8-3 at number 3.
Portsmouth’s Katie Reedand Maddie Harris won 8-3 at number 4.
– Coaches are asked to email game summaries to sports editor Jay Pinsonnault at [email protected]
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]