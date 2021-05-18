Series against Golden Knights already hitting physical highs





NHL playoff hockey is a different game. Fans, media, coaches and players will all get poetic about the heavier, harder and the less space on the ice. It may be anecdotal, but there is some truth to it. If it Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild planned to set a physical tone in the opening game of their first-round playoff match, said the message was heard loud and clear. In their thrilling 1-0 victory over the Golden Knights, the hits came heavy and fast: 93 hits through two bouts, a franchise record of 53 already for the #mnwild. Greenway with a franchise record of nine. (As fake as it gets) Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) May 16, 2021 As Michael Russo of The Athletic points out, the hit stat can sometimes be a bit bogus. It’s not as obvious as a faceoff win or a shot on target, and what a hit is is completely subjective. The total number of hits can fluctuate depending on where the game takes place and who the scorer is that night. What is undeniable are the totals we saw towards the end of the night: 71 hits for the Wild and 57 for the Golden Knights. That total for the Wild was far more than anything the team had put in the regular season, where their season high was 36 against the Los Angeles Kings in a poor 4-0 defeat in February. It also resulted in a season high for one player; Jordan Greenway recorded 11 hits and Marcus Foligno was not far behind with 10 of his own. The previous high this season was seven by Joel Eriksson Ek in that same game against the Kings. Wilds’ second line accounted for the only goal in the game and 26 out of 71 hits, and it didn’t go unnoticed by head coach Dean Evason. In the post-game presser, Evason embraced the benefits of a line that can play that style in the playoffs. You watched the game last night and how physical it was, Evason said. We have people who have been there, and we are not afraid of the physicality. You mentioned the Eks line, and they are just as physical as any line out there. Tune in well that way. The Golden Knights have their own physically dominant lineage in Ryan Reaves, William Carrier, and Keegan Kolesar. While that trio doesn’t have nearly the offensive production of their Wild counterparts, Vegas head coach Pete DeBoer felt comfortable trying to match the two lines all night long. When the toughest lines of any squad go from toe to toe, you’re bound to witness some intense minutes. That’s playoff hockey. On the other hand, they do the same things with their big boys. DeBoer said: You know it’s going to be tough, tough hockey. [Its] will take a lot from you physically and if you lose such a game, also mentally. I hope we see the same kind of game in round two, but with a few more goals from the Minnesota Wild side of the lineup map.







