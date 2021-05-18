The 2021 national CONADE qualifiers will end in Morelos





With the participation of more than 1,400 athletes from states such as Hidalgo, Guanajuato, Quertaro, Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Tlaxcala, Guerrero and Morelos, as well as the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) and the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), the qualifying tournaments for ”CONADE National Games. “ This was confirmed by the Institute of Sports and Physical Culture of Morelos (Indem), indicating that a sports festival took place in the entity last weekend due to the holding of Regional College Athletics and Table Tennis, VI Regional District of Boxing, events that have direct tickets to the highest funfair A youth athlete throughout Mexico, formerly called the “National Olympiad”. It should be noted that during the conclusion of the third and final day of athletics, which was held at Unidad Deportiva Centenario, the rain started to rain intentionally for three hours straight, but the fencing did not stop and the runners continued to run. All efforts are in the wet tartan in search of dedication as great regional champions and obtaining their national license. Morelos awaits official times from other regional athletics across Mexico to see if a selective entity can increase membership through better timing markers; Currently there is a mixed relay U18 and U20 4400, Luis Aviles Ferrero at 200 and 400 meters, as well as Carla Hernandez in javelin. In turn, Morelos’ representative in the table tennis game being developed in Dorados Uxtepec fell by the side of the road, with Christian Vsquez Rodriguez going down to his colleagues from the state of Mexico and the IPN, while Matteo Flores Gonzalez excelled in his first game. Against EDOMEX’s Ian Flores, but was eliminated in the quarter-finals by IPN player Emiliano Romero. While in the same boxing mood, the Morelos Boxers placed by Conade Nationals can actually be found on the Athletic Institute’s official website www.indem.gob.mx To participate in both qualifying matches, COVID-19 tests were conducted on athletes, coaches and organized personnel, in addition to the events that took place behind closed doors without reaching the general public and a strict health protocol with temperature measurements. Executive body, ratio of face masks, antibacterial gel pomade and antiseptic shower. After the culmination of the three qualifying tournaments, Morelos became a trusted venue for the National Gallery endorsed and promoted by Conade, like the Popular National Games, soon to be hosted.







