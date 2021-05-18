SS Das appointed batting coach of the Indian women’s team | Cricket News





Das honed his skills as a batting coach at the National Cricket Academy under the direction of Dravid. (TOI photo) NEW DELHI: Gutsy’s former India opener Shiv Sunder Das has been appointed the battle coach of the Indian women’s team for the tour of England and is looking forward to using his coaching stint at NCA to accompany the youngsters on the journey.

Das, who played 23 tests between 2000-02, has a fair average of nearly 35 with over 1300 runs, including two hundred and nine half centuries.

“It will be a good experience and I look forward to it,” the 43-year-old former Odisha skipper told PTI about his appointment.

He has his skills as a batting coach with the National Cricket Academy below Rahul Dravid‘s guidance and that, he believes, will help him try to solve the batters’ technical problems.

“I’ve been part of NCA for the past 4-5 years and been a batting coach for the past few years. I want to thank Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly because you gave me this chance, ”said the man who’s already played his cricket below the BCCI captaincy of the president.

“I don’t think there is much of a difference and at the end of the day you transfer your knowledge and work with players. You contribute to their success and are ready to solve their cricket problems when they need you. My responsibility is to make them well prepared and ready for competition. ”

Das was part of the Indian team that toured England under Ganguly in 2002, scoring a 250 in a top-notch tour game.

“That was my highest score in England on that tour,” he recalls.

Das believes his years of experience playing league cricket in England will prove to be very useful as well.

“It will help that I have played a lot of cricket in England, including international cricket and league cricket. I know the conditions and those experiences that I will share with them.

“A few of them have toured England several times and they have a little bit of experience. However long we have, we will see how much training we get and make sure we use them correctly,” he said.

The women’s team will play a test match after a long time, but the new batting coach is confident that with senior pros like Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami in the side, adapting to the circumstances will not be very difficult.

“The girls will be thrilled to have the chance to play a test match after a long time and it is a good initiative that they play the longer format.

Jhulan and Mithali have played a lot of international cricket and they will get used to it easily and it is a good time for young players as it offers the opportunity to learn the art of building an innings or bowling a lot of overs, which is good is for overall growth as a cricketer, ”he concluded.

Dravid’s NCA core team can head to Sri Lanka for bilateral series

The BCCI wants NCA head Rahul Dravid to oversee India’s second-tier squad that is due to play six white-ball matches in Sri Lanka in July.

Since Dravid took over as NCA head, the A team or second-tier teams have had coaches from NCA rotated with Paras Mhambrey, Abhay Sharma, Sitanshu Kotak all managing A and U-19 teams.

“It is possible that Dravid is traveling to Sri Lanka. We will get to know it soon,” he said. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail

