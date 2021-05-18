Connect with us

Monday’s high school round: Lobster Bowl football game will not be held this summer

For the second summer in a row, the Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic will not be held due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The all-star high school football game, hosted by the Kora Shrine, raises more than $ 100,000 annually for Shriner’s Hospitals. It was tentatively set on July 10 at Thornton Academy. Maine was one of the few states that did not have a football season in the 2020-21 school year.

The organizers had received recommendations on which seniors to involve from the state’s high school coaches. Dan O’Connell, the athletic director and football coach at John Bapst and a volunteer at the Lobster Bowl, said the game’s board of directors intends to honor selected players and is exploring ways to create some form of competition to keep. Possible plans include 7v7 football matches for skilled players and strength and conditioning matches for linemen.

BASKETBALL

SACOPEE VALLEY 3, WAYNFLETE / NYA 0: McGwire Sawyer threw a no-hitter with eight strikeouts and led the Hawks (8-4) to a victory over the Flyers (5-4) in Hiram.

Brady Metcalf and Gabe Durgin had two hits for Sacopee Valley.

FALMOUTH 4, THORNTON ACADEMY 3: Eban Daniels walked to lead from the bottom of the seventh, moved on a passed ball and scored on an RBI-single in the middle by Brady Coyne when the Yachtsmen (6-2) defeated the Golden Trojans (6-1) in Falmouth .

Cody Bowker and Brady Graffam each had solo homeruns for Thornton Academy, while Christian Schaffer added a double.

WELLS 4, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 0: Keith Ramsey gave up three hits in 5 2/3 innings, struckout six and walked one to win when the Warriors (6-4) defeated the Seagulls (4-6) in Wells.

Chase Trudeau lined with a two-run single, Lucas Templeton had an RBI-double and Nick Olsen scored on a sacrifice fly by Santiago Fitch-Curry to start the attack.

GREELY 7, MORSE 0: Brady Nolin threw six shutout innings and struckout 10 to lead the Rangers (5-2) past the Shipbuilders (3-5) in Cumberland.

Cooper Nelesk put Greely on the pace with two hits, three RBI and two runs. Liam Sheff added two RBI for the Rangers.

Brenton Cahill took the loss to Morse and gave up seven runs on seven hits in five innings. Ty Knowlton and Gabe Aucoin each had two hits.

OCEANSIDE 11, LINCOLN ACADEMY 8: Nathan Coombs has three hits, including a solo homer, as the Mariners (4-7) defeated the Eagles (1-7) in Rockland.

Finnegan Lynch singled and tripled with three RBI for Oceanside, while Alex Sirois added a few hits.

Levi Ferrin had two hits for Lincoln Academy, while Nick Prior added a two-run homerun.

LEWISTON 5, POLAND 4: Josh Murphy had a triple and two sacrifice flies and brought in three runs when the Blue Devils (7-3) defeated the Knights (5-6).

Connor Wolverton had two hits for Lewiston, including a triple, Daxton St. Hilaire also had a triple.

Hunter Gibson led Poland with three hits and Sam Paladino had a few hits.

SOFTBALL

SCARBOROUGH 8, WESTBROOK 4: The Red Storm (7-1) took the lead with two runs in the top of the sixth, highlighting Katie Roy’s RBI triple and defeated the Blue Blazes (4-4) in Westbrook.

Angelina Pizzella led Scarborough with three hits and three RBI and Sylvia Foley added a few hits. Roy also doubled while Jenna Giguere took the win in relief, giving up one hit and striking out two in 2 1/3 innings

Caitlin Noiles was 3 for 3 with two RBI for Westbrook, while Grace Wallace had two hits, including a solo homerun in the fifth inning.

SACOPEE VALLEY 17, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 4: Lakyn Hink’s two-run triple led to a six-run first inning when the Hawks (6-3) defeated the Panthers (2-3) in Hiram.

Hink, Gabby Jamison-Martin, Elyse Guptill and Lindsay Fox each had three hits while Tika Eastman had two hits.

Carly Sanzo had a three-run homer for NYA.

MORSE 4, GRAELY 0: Camdyn Johnson threw a full game shutout of two hits when the Shipbuilders (5-4) blanked the Rangers (3-4) in Cumberland.

Johnson struckout 10 batters and walked five. Morse scored two unearned runs in the first, then added two more in the fourth of a Haley Jackson two-run single.

Greely-pitcher Lily Rawnsley gave up four runs (two earned) on four hits and struckout four.

LACROSSE FOR BOYS

BERWICK ACADEMY 14, MARSHWOOD 6: Nick McSorley had seven goals and two assists when the Bulldogs (6-0) withdrew to the Hawks (3-2) in South Berwick in the second half.

Shea Green and Jackson Travis each added two goals and three assists for Berwick Academy, while Albert Allen and Paddy Condon also scored. Connor Hohn scored four saves in goal.

Sean McGuire led Marshwood with three goals, while Silas Hamblet stopped six shots.

