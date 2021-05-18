Trio of Wylie sophomores on their way to state tennis tournament | KTAB





Three Wylie tennis players are tied to the state this week. Carly Bontke goes to San Antonio in Class 5A girls’ singles. Bontke rolled into a district championship and a regional title to hit her ticket to the state. Competition increases a lot once you get to this level. Bontke is doing well. How does she deal with the extra pressure to play for a state title? Bontke said, “I am very excited. I’m a little nervous, but I think I’ll just go out and play my best. I am not going in with the expectation of winning or losing. I’m just gonna know I’m going to play my game. I’m going to play the way I play, and I’m going to give it my all. If that’s not enough, it’s not enough. I think I’ll be happy whatever the outcome. “ Thursday morning is her first game. The Wylie doubles team of Kindall Alford and Stealey Crijven will also get their stand in the doubles in San Antonio on Thursday. Alford and Crousen certainly deserved their trip to the state. They had to win an extra match in the district tournament and the regional tournament. They’ve come a long way, but the duo think it will help them this week. Stealey Crieft said, “I think losing in the semifinals admitted it wasn’t what we wanted to happen, but the fact that I have to win that third place and win the play just helps me to know that I on the right side can step in. time, and we can capitalize when we need to. “ Kindall Crieft added, “It just goes to show that we are fighting for it. We were not given a place to list. We were not handed anything. We had to put in our work, and it paid off. I think that shows that we are determined to do well in the state as well. “ The state tennis tournament starts on Thursday and ends on Friday. Six other Big Country tennis players are tied to the state this week. Jim Ned’s Kate Bryant plays for the Class 3A Girls Singles title. Class 2A, Sarah Cotter of Albany and the Hawley doubles themes of Shea Newton and Karrigan Parrott are state specific. Finally, Tyler Slayton of Highland seeks a state title in Class A.

