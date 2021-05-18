Women’s Hockey: Former Clarkson Star Loren Gabel Thinks About the Future After Leaving Canada’s Pre-Olympic Squad | Pro Sports

Still dealing with the shock of an Olympic disapproval, former Clarkson University standout Loren Gabel is now preparing for her first proper hockey game in over a year, when the PWHPA (Professional Womens Hockey Players Association) has a showcase for his three Canadian teams in Calgary, Alberta, May 24-30.
COVID-19 destroyed Women’s World Championships last year and other than scrimmages in the Canadian national tryout camp, Gabel hasn’t played in a competitive game since March 2020.
Last week, she found out she had been left out of Canada’s 28-player pre-Olympic squad, which came as a shock not only to her, but also to many involved in hockey. After leading Canada in goals as a rookie at the 2019 Women’s World Cup and becoming the first team of all tournaments, Gabel has become a fan favorite in Canada.
I don’t think I’ll ever get over it completely, Gabel said he would miss the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. I’m excited to see what I can do at the Calgary showcase. That’s a huge test for me. Ill gonna play my hardest and work my best and play my game. I look forward.
There are three games and a title game, if her team makes it, for Gabel. She is part of a team sponsored by Sonnet based in Toronto. The event will also include the host Calgary team sponsored by Scotiabank and Montreals team sponsored by Bauer.
With Clarkson from 2015-19, Gabel played a prominent role on the Clarksons 2017 and 2018 national title teams and was named the 2019 winner of the Patty Kazmaier Award, which goes to the top player in American college hockey. She left Clarkson with a school record of 213 points and she still holds Clarkson’s career goal record of 116.
As if being expelled from the Olympic team wasn’t bad enough, Gabel, 23, also said Canadian staff told her she felt she had lost her passion for hockey.
Anyone who knows Gabel, who loves hockey so much that she even wears a necklace with a small hockey stick attached, was stunned to learn that the Canadian staff told her she had lost her passion for the sport.
Gabel said she spends about five hours a day on hockey-related training activities, from playing sports, skating on an ice treadmill, and exercising. In her spare time, she watches as much of the sport as she can, be it National Hockey League games, PWHPA games, or current Clarkson women’s games.
It shocked me a little, Gabel said of the passionate comment. I didn’t expect to be cut and I didn’t expect them to tell me.
Nothing has come easy for Gabel in her career, but wherever she has been, she has worked hard enough to become one of the best players on the ice, if not the best.
Every coach who has coached me in the past, they all knew me as a person and as a player, Gabel said. I think it comes from both sides. You get to know your coach and the coach gets to know the player. They know how much work I do on the sidelines. Not many people see what I do. They know I love the game. (Clarkson coach Matt Desrosiers) told me my work ethic is great. What you do in practice is what you do in a game. It takes a simple conversation with a player and a coach to get to the same page. That comes with confidence. Matt had a lot of faith in me and that helped me to have confidence.
Gabel lives with her parents and if COVID-19 protocols allow, she makes some money teaching hockey skills at her father Larrys’ company, the G&G Skate Training Center in Kitchener, Ontario.
Meanwhile, Cale Makar, who last played for the University of Massachusetts in 2019 and now plays for the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche, has already made $ 2.8 million in his short career.
At this point, they weren’t really making anything, Gabel said of women’s players. We are working on it. Hopefully something positive will surface in the coming years. Men’s hockey has evolved this way. The more people we can watch women’s games, hopefully we can achieve the same result. We just want to earn a living wage and not have a full-time job while playing the game we love.
Gabel made some money on approvals. She signed with Bauer and also represents Pure Vita Labs and Under Armor. She recently filmed a commercial with former Clarkson goalkeeper Shea Tiley.
With an interest in acting, it’s possible that Gabel could one day make a lot of money doing that profession.
I want to see where my life takes me, said Gabel. Acting is on the sidelines for me. Hockey is my number 1 priority. That was my first time on the (commercial) set.
I’d really love to get into TV acting, shows and movies, maybe on a Netflix show someday. I have done master classes (online) with Samuel L. Jackson and Natalie Portman. Even though they were only recording videos, it was cool to learn from them.
Even if it may not work out next year, Gabel also maintains that goal of playing for Canada at a 2026 Olympics.
I’ll take feedback and work hard and prove people wrong, which I’ve been doing since I was born, Gabel said. In the long run, I have to do what benefits myself and put me in a good mental and physical state that I’m happy with what I’m doing.