Bruins-Capitals Game 2 Observations: Taylor Hall has a huge impact on B.

The Boston Bruins’ mission was evident in Game 2 of their first round Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Washington Capitals.

Be more aggressive offensively.

The B’s made Capitals goalkeeper Craig Anderson’s job much easier than it should have been in Saturday night’s loss of overtime in Game 1. Boston also missed 21 (!) Shots in the series opener.

Game 2 was a completely different story. The Bruins had an 89-63 lead on shot attempts and a 48-39 advantage on shots to the net. They picked Anderson time and time again, and their effort was rewarded in a 4-3 overtime win that evened the series en route to Boston.

Here are three observations from Game 2.

1) Taylor Hall emerges

The Bruins acquired Taylor Hall on the NHL trade deadline for these types of games, and he helped save the Bruins from a 0-2 series hole Monday.

The second-line left winger performed a great zone entry late in the third period, avoiding a hit by a Capitals defender and throwing the puck into the net. The Bruins landed on Craig Anderson’s net and hit the puck several times before Hall skated in the back and hit the loose puck over the goal line. The count tied the score by three goals each, with 2:49 remaining in the regulations.

Hall led the Bruins with 11 shot attempts and seven shots to the net. He also counted six scoring opportunities and five dangerous shot attempts. The Capitals also struggled to defend his speed through the neutral zone, as Hall pulled another penalty in the second period. He pulled two penalties in Game 1.

“I think what’s happening is you got off to a great start to your Bruins career, and it didn’t really happen last for (the Hall line). And you want to make a difference. I like guys like ( Hall) who want to make a difference, as long as they don’t go out and be reckless and don’t play for the team, ”said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy.

“Yes, he had a setback that he had to take a penalty, but he tried to chip and chase and not drag the man. It was a shame, but he bounced back. The puck sometimes didn’t find him in the right place.” because he’s a man with time and space – that’s when he’s at his best. He took a penalty that would have escaped him. That kind of thing frustrates goalscorers, but he stuck with it, playing a massive third goal (John ) To beat Carlson 1-on-1. Great balance and came to the front of the net, and hung around there, didn’t go for a fly-by.

“Thanks to Taylor. He’s really invested since he got here. I think he just wanted to do it really well right away. Obviously that’s a good mindset. There’s a lot of hockey to play, and I think a lot of his teammates have. reminded him. Just keep playing. When it’s your turn, you’re playing the right game, and sure enough, he did it. “

2) Jake DeBrusk offers valuable depth

DeBrusk’s score was one of the most encouraging results for the Bruins in the first two games. The 24-year-old winger struggled for long periods of the regular season and even got a healthy scratch a few times from a lack of offensive production. DeBrusk scored just 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 41 games.

But he has had some impressive playoff moments in his young career, and this series is the latest example. DeBrusk scored Boston’s first goal in Game 1 and he did it again in Game 2 by going hard to the net. This number came on one of DeBrusk’s five shots on Monday night’s net – only Taylor Hall and Patrice Bergeron had more.

The attack on the bottom six will be crucial to the Bruins’ hope of defeating a Capitals team that finished fifth in goals scored and third in powerplay percentage during the regular season.

So far, DeBrusk has helped provide that score depth. Nor is it a great surprise. DeBrusk typically played well in the first round of the playoffs, scoring five goals in 2018, one in 2019, two in 2020 and now twice in two games this year.

DeBrusk also plays the game with excellent speed, physicality and fights hard for 50-50 pucks in the corners and along the boards. He gives the B’s a little bit of everything, and they all need it.

3) B’s did much better to defend Ovechkin

Capitals Alexander Ovechkin was all over Game 1. He set a physical tone for his team with some huge hits, and also helped increase puck possession and create scoring opportunities for himself and his linemates.

Ovechkin’s impact was minimal in Game 2, and it was a big factor in the outcome.

The Bruins had a differential of plus-5 shot attempts, a plus-3 lead in shots to the net and were even in scoring odds (5-5) against the mainline of the Capitals of Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom and Anthony Mantha on 5-against – 5 games. Compare those numbers to Game 1 when the Ovechkin line was plus-10 in shot attempts, plus-5 in shots to the net, and plus-10 in scoring opportunities.

Connor Clifton played the most 5-on-5 ice ages against Ovechkin among the Bruins defenders and did a great job. He was physical and used his speed to skate out of trouble in his own zone. It was a tough assignment for Clifton, who did not play in Game 1 but entered the line-up due to the injury of Jeremy Lauzon.

“I love Cliffy. He competes so hard in practice every day,” said Marchand. He’s so hard to play against on every shift in the game. And he’s always ready. He’s such a true professional. He’s always there, no matter how long he’s been sitting.

“When he’s in the line-up, he brings the same intensity every night. He competes hard, and that’s what you like. He can skate like the wind and he’s so physical. I think he just kind of overpowers guys,” “But he’s a great player for us and he’s been for a few years now. We’re lucky to have him.”

With the Bruins getting the advantage of the final line change as the home team in Games 3 and 4, playing the matchups and getting the Bergeron line plus the McAvoy / Matt Grzelcyk pairing on the ice against Ovechkin will be a lot easier are for B’s head. coach Bruce Cassidy.